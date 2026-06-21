Breaking: Popular Ex-Ogun Broadcaster “Aunty Kitan” Assassinated

Former OGTV staff member Aunty Kitan Oyesiku murdered alongside her security guard in Ogun State

Tragic discovery made by church members checking on Oyesiku after she missed service

Ogun State Police confirm incident as investigations into the killings begin

A former staff member of Ogun State Television (OGTV), Mrs Kitan Oyesiku, popularly known as “Aunty Kitan”, has been killed alongside her security guard at her residence in Agodo community, along the Abeokuta–Siun–Sagamu Expressway.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Sunday when armed men attacked the residence.

Popular Ex-Ogun Broadcaster “Aunty Kitan” Assassinated

Source: Twitter

Bodies deposited at Abeokuta morgue

The remains of Oyesiku and the security guard were taken to the morgue of the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, as authorities began investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killings.

Details of the attack remain unclear, but a source said some church members discovered the incident after they visited the broadcaster’s home when she failed to appear at church.

The source said:

“They had come around to check on Mrs Oyesiku when they did not see her in the church. On getting to her residence, they found out that the security officer had been killed, and they later also saw that the assailants had also killed Mrs Oyesiku. That was how they raised the alarm in the community.”

Police confirm incident

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the development and said the command would release an official statement on the matter.

Oyesiku was well known within media circles following her years of service with OGTV before her retirement.

Her death has sparked sadness among former colleagues, friends and residents, who have continued to mourn the loss of the respected broadcaster.

Plateau distrct head assassinated

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the District Head of Gwande in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Saf Samuel Alaket, has been killed by suspected gunmen in an ambush along the Sha District axis near Daffo community.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday as the traditional ruler was returning home after attending a traditional council meeting in Bokkos.

Source: Legit.ng