A man based overseas has made an open appeal to the University of Ibadan (UI) regarding his relative, who scored 289 in the JAMB exam and wants to study medicine and surgery (MBBS)

According to the Nigerian in diaspora, his female relative passed mathematics, English, physics, chemistry, biology and other subjects in her GCE

He expressed concern about not being able to find the university's cut-off mark for a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery on its website

Dr Dipo Awojide, a chartered management consultant based overseas, has publicly appealed to the University of Ibadan (UI) concerning his female relative who wants to study medicine and surgery at the institution and scored 289 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam.

In an open message on X on June 25, Dr Dipo noted that his relative wrote the General Certificate of Education (GCE) and passed mathematics, English, biology, chemistry, physics and other subjects.

Dr Dipo is advocating for Nigerian universities to begin making public their cut-off marks for various courses. Photo Credit: @OgbeniDipo, JAMB, ui.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

Man's open message to University of Ibadan

According to Dr Dipo, they could not find the university's cut-off mark for the medicine and surgery course that his relative is going for, and he asked if the institution could make that information public.

Tagging Nigeria's Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, Dr Dipo urged him to mandate all universities to make public their cut-off marks like other countries.

Dr Dipo believes that this move will improve clarity and reduce corruption in the admission process of universities.

"Dear University of Ibadan (@UniIbadan), I hope this message meets you well. I have a relative who scored 289 in JAMB and already passed GCE Maths, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Further Maths, etc.

"I am a bit concerned, because we have struggled to find details of your cut off marks for MBBS on your website or any reliable platform. Could you make this information public please? Many thanks.

"Dear Honourable Minister @DrTunjiAlausa, well done for all the excellent reforms in the last 2 years. It would be great if you are able to mandate all Universities to make their cut off marks public as done in other progressive countries. This will improve clarity and reduce corruption in the admission process. Many thanks sir! CC @NigEducation," Dr Dipo wrote.

Dr Dipo makes a public appeal to the University of Ibadan for his relative who wants to study medicine. Photo Credit: @ogbenidipo

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

UI: Man's appeal for relative elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's appeal to the University of Ibadan below:

@Alangold25 said:

"UTME score ÷ by 8 = 36.125 while post UTME ÷ by 2. The total of both forms the aggregate. She should aim at scoring 80% in the post utme, when divided 40. 36.125+40 = 76.125. I'm not sure that will be sufficient for medicine. UI medicine is 80% or more to be considered."

@olaniyant66 said:

"If she must do medicine,Pharmacy or Nursing science,she must be preparing to try a private university or a far North federal university. That is the truth."

@fasowunmi said:

"Medicine and Surgery is highly competitive in UI, candidates realistically need an aggregate score of about 78.00 points or higher to be considered for admission on merit (University of Ibadan)."

@AkoredeJO said:

"Cut-off marks are decided after the conduct of the POST-UTME. The aggregates(a combination of the UTME and P-UTME scores) of each candidates are calculated and these aggregates are collated. The quota to be admitted and the relative performance of other candidates would determine."

@adeosunm said:

"I always tell people to choose other universities aside UI and Unilag for Medicine (MBBS), if they aren't exceptionally brilliant. UI is known for its open, strict, transparent and merit-driven admission system, and a 289 UTME score wouldn't guarantee admission for MBBS in UI."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had sent a commendation letter to a pharmacist and had explained why.

UI student who wanted to study medicine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan student who wanted to study medicine had opened up about her admission struggle, which went on for five years.

The UI student, however, narrated how the struggle shifted her in finding success in another field. She documented her journey on LinkedIn.

In her LinkedIn post, she shared the challenges, disappointments, and eventual redirection of her academic path.

Source: Legit.ng