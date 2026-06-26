Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed urged Governor Bala Mohammed to prioritise the payment of outstanding gratuities and introduce youth empowerment programmes

The governor's son acknowledged the administration's infrastructure achievements but said many residents, particularly young people, had yet to benefit from improved economic opportunities

He proposed greater investment in human capital through start-up funding, business grants and policies that would create more jobs for local youths

Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed, son of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, has appealed to his father to give greater attention to unpaid gratuities and youth empowerment, saying many residents are struggling despite years of infrastructure development.

Shamsuddeen made the appeal in a Facebook post titled Bridging the Gap: A Call for a Human-Capital Focused Policy.

Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed appealed to the Bauchi State Government to clear outstanding gratuities owed to retirees. Photo: Bala Mohammed

Source: Facebook

In the Facebook post, he acknowledged the achievements recorded by the administration in road construction, education and healthcare projects but argued that many citizens were yet to feel the economic benefits, Punch reports.

Why did governor's son speak out?

According to him, the administration's physical projects have reshaped the state's landscape and will remain part of the governor's legacy. He, however, said many young people continue to battle unemployment and financial hardship.

"The infrastructure projects, our roads, schools, and hospitals stand as a testament to your vision and legacy. These are milestones that future generations will celebrate."

He added:

"However, as we approach 2027, I feel a responsibility to bring to your attention a brewing disconnect between this commendable infrastructure drive and the immediate economic reality of our people."

Shamsuddeen said growing dissatisfaction among young people should not be ignored. He noted that infrastructure projects alone could not address the immediate needs of residents who face rising living costs and limited economic opportunities.

What changes did he recommend?

The governor's son also drew attention to retired civil servants who are still waiting for their gratuities. He said many families have continued to experience hardship because of the delays.

"The prevailing sentiment on the ground is that while infrastructure is vital, it does not alleviate the immediate economic hardship, the struggle for daily sustenance, or the pain of families still awaiting civil service gratuities."

He warned that many young people now want practical opportunities rather than financial handouts.

"There is a boiling point of agitation. Our youth are not merely asking for handouts; they are asking for a stake in the prosperity of their state."

How can Bauchi empower its youths?

As part of his proposals, Shamsuddeen urged the government to shift towards policies centred on human capital development. He suggested financial support for youth owned start ups, grants for small businesses and employment opportunities for local youths through government contracts.

"We should explore global models of productive inclusion. Let us shift the focus from solely building the state to investing in the citizen," he stated.

His intervention comes as discussions over economic hardship and youth employment continue to shape political conversations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Police arrest 22-year-old over theft of cow worth N1.5m in Bauchi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old man and recovered a stolen cow valued at N1.5 million following a house trespass and theft case in Gadau District.

The suspect, Moh'd Dingi, was taken into custody on June 13, just one day after the crime was reported to authorities.

Source: Legit.ng