Africa’s banking industry continues to evolve rapidly, driven by digital innovation, cross-border trade, financial inclusion, and sustainable finance. From South Africa’s banking giants to leading institutions in Nigeria, Egypt, and Ghana, these banks are shaping the future of finance across the continent.

Top 10 Biggest Banks in Africa in 2026 as South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt Dominate Ranking

Source: UGC

1. Standard Bank (South Africa)

Founded in 1862 and headquartered in Johannesburg, Standard Bank remains Africa’s largest bank by assets and one of the continent’s most influential financial institutions.

Led by CEO Sim Tshabalala, the bank operates across more than 20 African markets and maintains a strategic partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, strengthening trade and investment flows between Africa and China.

The lender has accelerated its digital transformation through cloud-based technologies and continues to expand its presence in infrastructure, energy, and trade finance. Standard Bank’s scale, innovation, and pan-African reach keep it firmly at the top of the continent’s banking hierarchy.

2. FirstRand (South Africa)

Established in 1998, FirstRand has built a reputation as one of Africa’s most profitable and efficiently managed banking groups.

Headquartered in Johannesburg and led by CEO Mary Vilakazi, the group operates through powerful brands including FNB, RMB and WesBank.

Its diversified business model spans retail banking, commercial lending, vehicle finance, insurance, and investment banking.

FNB’s highly rated digital banking platform continues to set industry benchmarks, helping FirstRand maintain strong profitability and a leading position in Southern Africa.

3. National Bank of Egypt (Egypt)

Founded in 1898, the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) is the country’s oldest and largest bank. Based in Cairo and headed by Mohamed El-Etreby, NBE plays a central role in Egypt’s financial system and serves as a key banking partner to the government.

The institution commands a significant share of the country’s banking assets and deposits while financing major infrastructure and energy projects. Recent investments in digital banking services and branch modernisation have strengthened its ability to serve millions of customers nationwide.

4. Absa Group (South Africa)

Absa has successfully transformed itself into a leading African financial services group since separating from Barclays. Headquartered in Johannesburg, the bank is led by CEO Kenny Fihla, who assumed the role in 2025.

Absa has invested heavily in technology, digital banking, and corporate finance, while expanding its footprint across key African markets.

The group remains a major force in capital markets, infrastructure funding, and regional trade finance, reinforcing its reputation as one of Africa’s most dynamic banking institutions.

5. Nedbank (South Africa)

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Sandton, Nedbank has distinguished itself through its commitment to sustainable finance and environmental responsibility. Under CEO Jason Quinn, the bank has expanded its green financing initiatives while modernising its technology infrastructure.

Its strong presence in corporate, investment, and retail banking has enabled Nedbank to remain one of South Africa’s most respected financial institutions and a leader in ESG-focused banking across Africa.

6. United Bank for Africa (Nigeria)

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Lagos, UBA has become one of Africa’s most successful pan-African banks. Led by CEO Oliver Alawuba, the bank operates in 20 African countries as well as major international financial centres including London, New York, Paris and Dubai.

UBA’s extensive network facilitates cross-border commerce and investment, while its digital banking platform and AI-powered assistant, Leo, have helped drive financial inclusion and customer engagement across multiple markets.

7. Banque Misr (Egypt)

Banque Misr, founded in 1920 by renowned economist Talaat Harb, remains a pillar of Egypt’s economy. Headquartered in Cairo and led by CEO Hisham Okasha, the bank plays a major role in financing strategic national projects and supporting economic development.

Its growing digital banking offerings, extensive branch network, and strong focus on financial inclusion have strengthened its position among Africa’s leading banks.

8. Commercial International Bank (Egypt)

Commercial International Bank (CIB) is Egypt’s largest private-sector lender and a regional leader in innovation.

Based in Giza and led by CEO Hisham Ezz Al-Arab, the bank has been at the forefront of digital transformation, adopting advanced technologies to improve customer experience and risk management.

CIB is also recognised for its commitment to sustainability and strong corporate banking franchise, which continues to attract major local and international clients.

9. Ecobank Ghana (Ghana)

Established in 1990 and headquartered in Accra, Ecobank Ghana is a leading subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated.

Under CEO Abena Osei-Poku, the bank has leveraged the group’s integrated digital platform to simplify cross-border transactions and expand financial access.

Its focus on small and medium-sized enterprises, digital banking, and trade finance has helped it maintain a strong presence in West Africa.

10. Sterling Bank (Nigeria)

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Lagos, Sterling Bank has differentiated itself through its strategic focus on health, education, agriculture, renewable energy, and transportation.

Led by CEO Abubakar Suleiman, the bank has embraced digital innovation through platforms such as OneBank while supporting critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Its transition to a holding company structure underscores its ambition to expand beyond traditional banking and strengthen its position in the financial services sector.

Conclusion

The 2026 ranking highlights the growing influence of African banks that combine scale, innovation, and regional connectivity.

While South African institutions continue to dominate by assets and market reach, banks from Egypt, Nigeria, and Ghana are increasingly driving financial inclusion, digital transformation, and economic growth across the continent.

Source: Legit.ng