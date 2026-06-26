Afrobeats superstar Davido has officially released his first single of 2026

Legit.ng reports that this marks his return with new solo music for the year

The highly anticipated track features two talented South African artists

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has made a powerful return to the music scene with the release of his highly anticipated single, I Know Who I Be.

The track, which dropped on Friday, marks Davido’s first release of 2026 and features South African artists Jazzwrld and GL_Ceejay.

Davido drops first single of 2026 with a fresh vibe. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Davido announced the release on his social media pages, sparking excitement among fans worldwide.

“I Know Who I Be. The new era starts here. Song out at midnight. Watch the “I Know Who I Be” full video premiere on my YouTube tomorrow at 5pm Nigeria / BST and get ready for more news soon,” Davido said while unveiling the song.

The collaboration also marks Davido’s first project with Jazzwrld, blending Nigerian and South African sounds into a high-energy anthem.

The single is now available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

Following Davido's release, YouTube Music took to the comments to write: "let's go, IT'S TIMEEE 🔥."

See his post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido took a fierce shot at Reno Omokri over his reasons for not resuming his duty in Mexico.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian ambassador, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, explained why he has not yet resumed days after his appointment.

Omokri blamed his delay on the ongoing World Cup hosted by the United States and Mexico.

According to the former presidential aide, Mexico has not rejected him. He highlighted that the opposition is engineering such a narrative.

Reacting to his claims, via his Instagram story channel, Davido called Omokri a "dog and fowl".

“Umu Bingo @renoomokri. Fowl”.

Davido returns to the spotlight with a fresh release. Photo: Davido

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido doubled down on his support for the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oyo state despite criticism from former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

The Afrobeats star had made a powerful statement during the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

During his performance at the high-profile event, Davido stepped onto the stage wearing a specially customised black jacket bearing the names of the 39 kidnapped schoolchildren and seven teachers abducted from Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota communities in Oyo state.

On the back of the jacket were the words "Bring Them Home," while a white shirt underneath boldly displayed the name "Nigeria."

Reacting to the development, Reno Omokri argued that publicity may not be the best strategy when dealing with kidnappers and terrorists.

According to him, excessive attention could potentially embolden criminal groups rather than pressure them into releasing their captives.

Quoting former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Omokri maintained that "publicity is the oxygen of terrorism."

He suggested that while Davido's intentions may have been noble, the public campaign could inadvertently give the abductors the recognition they desire.

Interestingly, Davido chose not to directly engage Omokri's arguments.

Instead, the singer responded in a way many interpreted as even louder than words.

Hours after the criticism emerged, he shared multiple images from the concert on his social media pages.

Davido clashes with praise singer

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and northern praise singer Dauda Kahutu caused a buzz with a heated exchange on social media.

The drama began on June 16, 2026, when Kahutu criticised Davido's actions at the 2026 FIFA Countdown Concert over the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo state.

The praise singer accused the musician of politicising insecurity and embarrassing President Bola Tinubu on an international stage.

Source: Legit.ng