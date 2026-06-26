Many Nigerians have complained about the fast depletion of their mobile internet data, despite no significant changes in their usage patterns

The NCC acknowledged receiving numerous complaints and attributed the issue to factors such as automatic app updates and others

The commission advised subscribers to manage their data usage by disabling automatic updates and using data-saving features

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians across the country are voicing growing concerns over what they describe as the unusually fast depletion of their mobile internet data, with many questioning whether telecom operators have quietly reduced the value of data bundles amid rising operating costs.

The complaints come despite previous reports ranking Nigeria among the African countries with some of the most affordable mobile data prices. For many subscribers, however, affordability means little if purchased data no longer lasts as expected.

The Hidden Reasons Internet Data Finishes Faster Than Before as Nigerians Complain

Source: UGC

Consumers report shorter data lifespans

Across social media platforms, online forums, and everyday conversations, users have shared similar experiences of exhausting their data bundles far sooner than before.

Many subscribers claim that data plans, which once lasted between two and three weeks, now barely survive a single week under similar usage patterns.

One subscriber, Simi Olokoyede, a student at the University of Lagos, explained to Legit.ng that her monthly MTN subscription previously lasted an entire month.

"I mainly use my data for browsing and social media. Before, my monthly subscription comfortably lasted until renewal time. Now, I'm often out of data after just two weeks, even though my usage hasn't changed much."

A Lagos-based data analyst, Uzor Maduka, expressed similar concerns about how his data now depletes faster than before.

"My 75GB monthly plan used to be more than enough for work and personal use. Recently, I noticed it runs out much faster than before. It's becoming difficult to explain why I need additional data every month."

Their experiences echo the frustrations of thousands of Nigerians who believe the value they receive from their data subscriptions has declined significantly.

Why is data running out faster?

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has acknowledged receiving numerous complaints from consumers regarding rapid data depletion.

According to the commission, the issue is not always the result of network providers reducing allocated data. Instead, several technical and behavioural factors may contribute to increased data consumption.

These include:

Automatic video playback on websites and social media platforms.

Background app updates.

Cloud storage synchronisation.

Higher-speed 4G and 5G networks that enable richer, data-intensive content.

Increased use of video streaming and short-form content.

Greater reliance on digital services for work, education, banking, and entertainment.

The NCC also identified non-technical factors such as consumers purchasing smaller data bundles because of economic pressures, increased smartphone usage, limited awareness of data management settings, and the continued use of devices that consume data inefficiently.

How consumers can reduce data usage

To help subscribers manage their internet usage more effectively, the NCC recommends:

Disabling automatic app updates.

Turning off background data for unnecessary applications.

Using data-saving modes on smartphones and browsers.

Installing trusted ad-blocking tools where appropriate.

Monitoring app-by-app data usage regularly.

Connecting to Wi-Fi whenever it is available and secure.

The Hidden Reasons Internet Data Finishes Faster Than Before as Nigerian Subscribers Complain

Source: Getty Images

As internet access becomes increasingly essential for work, education, communication, and business, many Nigerians hope that greater transparency from telecom operators and improved consumer awareness will help address growing concerns over data depletion.

FCCPC may audit Telcos over rising data depletion complaints

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it may audit telecom operators as complaints about unexplained data depletion continue.

The commission stated that telecom companies must investigate complaints and explain their billing systems.

The agency urged consumers to formally report unresolved issues and revealed it has resolved over 9,000 complaints.

Source: Legit.ng