UK National Archives has granted Cyberpedia an R&D licence to use official machine-readable archives

The partnership will allow Cyberpedia to provide faster access to verified UK judgments, supporting due diligence,

Cyberpedia said the collaboration marks a milestone in using artificial intelligence to improve access to public information

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The United Kingdom’s National Archives has granted a Research & Development (R&D) licence to Cyberpedia Internet Governance, enabling the African technology company to use official machine-readable archives for the development of a public due diligence case search and summarisation service.

Under the licence, Cyberpedia may use the current version of the Licensed Material to build a proof-of-concept service that will provide open public access to advanced search and AI-generated summaries of UK judgments.

The agreement was formalised between The National Archives of Ruskin Avenue, Kew, Surrey TW9 4DU (the Licensor) and Cyberpedia Internet Governance.

AI-powered legal search platform set to emerge from Cyberpedia and UK archives collaboration. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Abiodun Sowemimo, President of Cyberpedia Internet Governance, said:

“This partnership with the UK National Archives represents a transformative milestone for Cyberpedia and for transparent access to verified data worldwide. By harnessing official public archives with our advanced AI capabilities, we are democratising critical information, empowering citizens, researchers, businesses, and institutions with faster, more accurate insights. This collaboration underscores our commitment to ethical innovation, digital governance, and building trust in public data systems. We are immensely proud to bridge African technological excellence with one of the world’s most respected archival institutions, advancing accountability and global information equity.”

Cyberpedia is a due diligence Search Engine Application. It is Africa’s leading Artificial Intelligence, data, and cybersecurity corporation. A member of the World Economic Forum’s New Champions community, the Internet Society, and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the company operates the continent’s largest AI-powered real-time due diligence search engine. The platform delivers comprehensive background checks on individuals, organisations, and entities for litigation, investigation, governance, risk, and compliance purposes. Its tools enable real-time scanning and removal of malicious search results, harmful social media content, and exposed private information, supporting digital reputation management, crisis response, and the fight against misinformation & disinformation.

Beyond due diligence, Cyberpedia supplies domain, IP, and DNS intelligence that enhances commercial security platforms (SIEM, SOAR, TIP, ASM) and supports threat detection, third-party risk management, identity access management, and broader cybersecurity operations. Law enforcement agencies, managed security service providers (MSSPs), and security operations centres (SOCs) use its data to counter advanced persistent threats and cybersecurity.

Embassies, Fortune 1000 companies, and small-to-medium businesses rely on Cyberpedia’s intelligence for brand protection, fraud detection, and global domain monitoring. The company is also a licensed data protection compliance organisation committed to privacy and responsible data handling.

The new service is accessible via www.cyberpedia.app on both web and mobile platforms (iOS and Android).

This partnership marks a significant step in leveraging official public data with advanced AI to improve transparency, accountability, and access to justice-related information for users worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng