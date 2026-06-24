The Eyo Festival, one of the most popular and widely talked-about cultural festivals in Nigeria, has continued to make headlines over the years

Legit.ng has published a detailed report on the history of the Eyo Festival and its importance to the Yoruba people

The significance, cultural benefits and enduring relevance of the famous Eyo Festival have also been explained in this article

It is public knowledge that there are hundreds of traditions in different parts of the world, and people place importance on festivals that align with their values.

Just as there are festivals in the southern part of Nigeria, some festivals in the southwestern part of Nigeria are very popular and receive global recognition.

History of Eyo Festival in Lagos and its role in Yoruba tradition. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Chris Daramola

Source: Getty Images

History of Eyo Festival (Adamu Orisa Play)

One of these festivals is the Eyo Festival. To some, it is also called the Adamu Orisa Play.

Research shows that the Eyo Festival is very important in the Yoruba community, and it originated in Lagos State around the 19th century. Many people believe that the essence of this festival, the Eyo Festival or the Adamu Orisa Play, is to honour late kings or chiefs.

Findings show that while the history of the Eyo Festival in Lagos is traced to the 19th century, the festival is celebrated in honour of notable people in Yoruba culture. Masquerades are used as a means of honouring late kings or chiefs and ensuring a successful transition of power from one notable leader or chief to another.

Reports explain that the origin of the Eyo Festival can also be traced to the Oro Festival, which is sometimes celebrated in parts of Lagos State. It is from this festival that the Eyo Festival evolved.

While the Oro Festival is performed in secrecy and witnessed by only a few individuals, the Eyo Festival is performed in public and witnessed by everyone.

Reports show that the use of masquerades for the Eyo Festival was first witnessed in 1854 to welcome Queen Victoria of England to Lagos.

Eyo Festival explained: How the famous Lagos tradition began and why it matters. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Chris Daramola

Source: Getty Images

Importance of the Eyo Festival in Lagos

Just as several other tribes and regions place importance on and conduct festivals for different reasons, the Eyo Festival is also highly significant.

The Eyo Festival is not only important to the Yoruba people, but it is also performed to usher in a new king or Oba in Lagos State.

It is also said to be conducted as a means of cleansing the city and chasing away evil spirits that might bring about bad incidents or occurrences in the community.

In Yoruba culture, the Eyo Festival is said to represent ancestors who have returned to earth and serves as a way of remembering and honouring the dead.

Costumes used in Eyo Festival in Lagos

The individuals who perform in the Eyo Festival are sometimes called masquerades or performers. These individuals wear white costumes of different forms, often with different or similar symbols.

This also includes a white cap and a gown that covers the entire body, along with a see-through mask.

The Eyo dancers are also said to wear an outfit called Adimu. This includes beads around the waist, gloves, trousers and more. The beads are believed to protect the dancers from evil spirits.

Impact of Eyo Festival in Lagos

Like the New Yam Festival, the Eyo Festival, celebrated in Lagos, has several benefits, one of which is promoting unity among people and encouraging tourism.

For the festival, people from several parts of Nigeria and other parts of the world often travel to Lagos to participate in or witness the celebration.

The festival also helps locals showcase their art and craft to visitors from different parts of the world, who may purchase beads, artworks and several other local items.

The Eyo Festival helps to preserve and promote Yoruba culture and also influences other cultures.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that 9-year-old Alimot Osunbunmi was chosen as the new Arugba of the Osun-Osogbo Festival.

The report explained that she took over from the former Arugba, Osuntomi Ewatomilola, who left the role after getting married. It also shared why the Arugba is an important part of the festival and how people celebrated the young girl's selection.

The story behind the New Yam Festival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the New Yam Festival is one of the biggest traditional celebrations among Igbo people. The festival is held every year to thank God and the ancestors for a good yam harvest.

The report explained that yams are a very important crop in Igbo culture and are often called the "king of crops." Before anyone can eat the new yams, special prayers and traditional ceremonies must be performed. The celebration is usually filled with food, music, dancing, and family gatherings.

Source: Legit.ng