Canal+ will launch a new drama channel called Novelas+ on DStv starting 1 July 2026

The channel will be available on multiple DStv packages and will show international telenovelas and drama series from regions

It is part of Canal+ and MultiChoice’s effort to expand content offerings and increase value for subscribers, especially in lower-tier packages

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South African viewers on DStv will soon gain access to a new entertainment option as Canal+ introduces a dedicated drama channel set to launch on 1 July 2026.

The new service, known as Novelas+, will be rolled out across multiple DStv subscription tiers, including Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium.

DStv subscribers to get access to new popular TV channel starting next month

Source: UGC

The addition reflects Canal+’s ongoing efforts to broaden its content reach across Africa while deepening its partnership with MultiChoice, the parent company behind DStv.

What viewers can expect from Novelas+

The channel will focus heavily on serialized drama, featuring a blend of popular telenovelas and international series sourced from regions such as Latin America, the United States, Portugal, and Turkey.

A Portuguese-language version is also planned for audiences in Angola and Mozambique.

According to MultiChoice, Novelas+ has already built strong viewership in French-speaking African markets, where it ranks as one of Canal+’s most-watched channels.

The company believes the format will also resonate with English-speaking audiences, given the long-standing popularity of daily drama series across the continent.

Programming will follow a weekday-heavy schedule, with four different shows airing each day and new episodes released from Monday through Friday.

This structure is designed to keep viewers engaged through ongoing storylines and varied genres, including romance, family drama, and suspense.

Strengthening lower-tier value and content variety

The introduction of Novelas+ is part of a broader push to enhance the value of more affordable DStv packages. It follows other recent additions such as music and culture channel Base Pulse and the sports-focused SportyTV.

DStv subscribers to get access to new popular TV channel starting next month

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Willington Ngwepe noted that the new channel continues the platform’s strategy of expanding diverse content offerings for different audience segments while maintaining competitive entertainment value across its subscription tiers.

MultiChoice speaks on new DStv subscription pricing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Canal+ Group, the new parent company of MultiChoice, has announced plans to simplify DStv’s pricing and package structure for its subscribers.

David Mignot, Canal+ Africa Chief Executive Officer, said that the confusing array of offers and fees in the current DStv lineup will be adjusted to boost sales.

Mignot pointed out that while some channels, especially the SuperSport brand, hold substantial value, the clutter of sub-brands complicates marketing efforts and undermines brand strength.

Source: Legit.ng