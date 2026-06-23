Minister Dr. Mariya Mahmoud disowns appointments announced by Bin Usman Rano as unauthorized and misleading

Rano's claims related to personal political group, not the Federal Capital Territory administration

Dr Mahmoud’s Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue,urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate information on the minister's activities and responsibilities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT,Abuja - The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has disowned the appointments allegedly announced by Bin Usman Rano.

Rano reportedly presented himself as her media aide and named seven advisers under his office.

He reportedly announced the appointment of seven aides over the weekend, including advisers on media, protocol, student affairs, youth and sports, religious affairs, and special duties.

Dr Mahmoud’s Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, described the appointments as unrelated to the Office of the Minister of State, FCT.

As reported by Daily Trust, Elemue said he is the only duly appointed media aide authorised to issue official statements on behalf of the minister.

According to Elemue, Rano is not attached to the Minister’s office as claimed.

He explained that associated with the Dr. Mariya Support Group, a political organisation supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Any appointments, designations, announcements or authorisations issued by Mr. Bin Usman Rano are strictly related to the affairs of the support group and have no connection whatsoever with the Office of the Honourable Minister of State, FCT, or the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).”

The Minister’s office urged the public, media organisations and government agencies to rely only on official channels for information concerning her activities and office.

Dr Mahmoud reaffirmed her to commitment to transparency, accountability and effective communication in the discharge of her duties.

Why Tinubu replaced Shetty with Mahmoud

Recall that one of the most surprising events transpired on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the national assembly during the ministerial screening.

Maryam Shetty, one of the enlisted nominees in President Tinubu's ministerial list, was withdrawn at the last minute of screening.

It was gathered that Shetty's name was replaced with her secondary and university classmate, Mariya Mahoud.

Fire razes FCT minister of state's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Abuja private residence of Mahmoud, the minister of state for FCT, was razed down by fire.

The fire incident occurred on Sunday, February 25, 2024, as emergency response was reportedly slow to arrive.

Legit.ng reports that an aide to the minister confirmed the incident, stating that the cause of the fire outbreak was being investigated.

Source: Legit.ng