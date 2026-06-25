A DNA test has reportedly been conducted on children seeking to claim the estate of late singer Paul Job Kafeero

The music legend passed away almost two decades ago, and about 25 children, along with their mothers, came forward to lay claim to his properties

However, only four out of the 25 were confirmed after the test, while the others were turned away following the results

An end has reportedly come to the paternity dispute surrounding late Ugandan Afro-folk singer Paul Job Kafeero, popularly known as the “Golden Boy of Africa.”

The highly successful music star passed away in 2007 after a battle with kidney failure.

DNA test shows only four of singer Paul Job Kafeero's 25 children are biologically his. Photo credit@bigeye.ug

Source: Instagram

In a post circulating online, a DNA test was reportedly conducted by the Police Forensic Directorate at Police Headquarters in Naguru, under the supervision of Minister for Local Government Balaam Barugahara, Director of Forensics Andrew Mubiru, and Director of the Government Analytical Laboratory Kepher Kuchana Kateu.

According to the test results, which were shared in the presence of individuals claiming to be Kafeero’s children and their mothers, only four individuals were confirmed as the biological children of the late singer. They include Benedicto Kafeero, Simon Peter Kafeero, Thomas Swaz Kafeero, and Elizabeth Nagawa.

More on Paul Kafeero’s family dispute

The court reportedly ordered the DNA test following a long-standing dispute that has lasted nearly 20 years. The late singer left behind properties and extensive landholdings in Kajjansi, Kyaggwe, and Buikwe in Uganda, which later became the subject of intense family legal battles.

About 24 children came forward claiming that administrators of the late singer’s estate were unlawfully disposing of family properties.

DNA test trends over the number of children to inherit his properties. Photo credit@exclusiveblizz

Source: Instagram

Initially, the court ruled that preserved blood samples should be used for the DNA test; however, authorities later exhumed Kafeero’s remains in Nkokonjeru for bone-sample DNA analysis.

The test results were reportedly released on 25 June 2026 in the presence of security and government officials.

About Paul Job Kafeero’s music career

Kafeero was known for his lasting impact on Uganda’s music scene, where he popularised Kadongo Kamu, a traditional folk music genre in the country.

His songs featured emotional lyrics that explored love, social issues, and cultural identity. His music was widely accepted across different audiences, contributing to his popularity and prominence.

His songs also addressed social and political issues, offering a platform for expressing the experiences and aspirations of Ugandans.

While performing, he displayed high energy and passionate delivery, captivating audiences during his live shows.

Wunmi, Mohbad's widow, blasts DNA critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wunmi had aired her grievances after her tape was leaked. In the recording, she said Mohbad was the person who took her chastity. Slamming those asking for DNA, she said no one has the right to ask her for such.

The mother of one also stated that she was faithful to her husband while he was alive, and because of that, people cannot harass her over her life and her son.

She warned that she should be left alone to take care of her son since she was the only one now responsible for him.

Source: Legit.ng