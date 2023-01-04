Eligible Nigerian lawyers have been advised to begin their application process for the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria

The advice was given to lawyers by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Tuesday, January 3

The LPPC also said that a non-refundable fee of N1 million is expected to be paid for the process by prospective candidates

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Tuesday, January 3, announced that it has opened applications for the 2023 award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The Nation reports that the LPPC said eligible Nigerian lawyers are expected to make a payment of N1 million fee for the application.

In a notice released by Hajo Sarki, LPPC's secretary/chief registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the application for SANs began on Sunday, January 1 and will close on March 31, 2023.

The notice said that the invitation for applications from eligible lawyers was in accordance with Section 5(2) of the Legal Practitioners Act, 2004, and Regulation 10 (1) (4) of the Guidelines for the Conferment of the Rank of SAN 2022.

It reads in parts:

“The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (‘the LPPC’ or ‘the Committee’) hereby makes a formal call for applications preparatory to the award of the rank for the Year 2023.

“Commencing with this year’s exercise, applications shall only be made online and prospective applicants are directed to visit www.lppconline.com to make their applications.”

In addition, all prospective applicants are expected to pay a non-refundable processing fee of N1 million only to the LPPC accounts.

The accounts listed are held in the name of the ‘Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (SAN)’: Account Number: 1014103141, at Zenith Bank PLC and Account No. 0213662834 at GTBank PLC.

The notice added:

“Upon conclusion of payment, an applicant should upload a copy of the evidence of payment on the application portal. The applicant will receive an email notification from the LPPC Secretariat confirming the applicant’s payment and clearing the applicant to proceed with the application process online.

"The LPPC warned that any submission made after the deadlines “shall be treated as a non-submission."

