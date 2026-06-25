Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of broadcaster Olakitan Oyesiku and her security guard

Principal suspect Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip confessed to involvement in the crime during police interrogation

Investigation ongoing as police recover evidence and vehicle linked to the murders

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of former Ogun State Television broadcaster, Olakitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Bode Ojajuni, announced the arrests on Thursday during a briefing at the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Police arrest three suspects during investigations into the killings of broadcaster Olakitan Oyesiku and her security guard Pelumi Adetayo on June 21. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

He said the suspects were arrested following intelligence gathering, technical tracking and forensic investigations by detectives handling the case, Punch reported.

Suspects linked to the missing vehicle

Oyesiku and Adetayo were found dead at the broadcaster’s residence in Owode-Egba area of Ogun State on June 21, while her Lexus RX 330 vehicle was reported missing.

Ojajuni said police received a report about suspicious activities at the residence and discovered the bodies after visiting the scene.

“The crime scene was scientifically processed. Preliminary investigation further revealed that a Lexus RX 330 vehicle belonging to the deceased was missing from the compound, raising suspicion of robbery and murder,” he said.

The police boss disclosed that the vehicle was recovered the following day through intelligence-led operations.

Police reveal suspect’s alleged confession

Ojajuni identified the principal suspect as 22-year-old Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, who was arrested at a construction site in Abeokuta. Two others, Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola, 27, and Sobu Obafunsho, 36, were also arrested, Vanguard reported.

He said Philip allegedly admitted involvement in the crime and named the other suspects.

“During interrogation, Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip made a confessional statement, admitting his involvement in the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku,” Ojajuni stated.

The police recovered exhibits, including a broken hammer, cutlass, plank and black pen.

Ojajuni said investigations were ongoing to ensure all suspects connected to the crime face prosecution.

Police speak on Lagos explosion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fatai assured residents that the affected commercial area in Lagos remains safe following a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) explosion that briefly triggered panic. He gave the assurance while addressing journalists at the scene of the incident at the Shoe Materials Market in Mushin after security operatives completed a sweep of the area.

According to Fatai, the police received reports of the explosion and immediately deployed Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel to cordon off and secure the scene.

Source: Legit.ng