Nigeria’s legal profession witnessed a milestone today as 57 distinguished lawyers were named for elevation to the coveted rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

At its 169th plenary session in Abuja, the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, approved the appointments of 56 advocates and one academic

The list features leading figures in law and government, including state attorneys general and two accomplished female lawyers, ahead of a formal swearing-in ceremony set for 29th September, 2025

At its 169th plenary session held in Abuja, the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) announced the elevation of 57 distinguished legal professionals to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). The session was chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The LPPC confirmed the appointment of 56 advocates and one academic, signifying its commitment to recognising legal excellence. The sole academic appointee this year is Professor Chima Ubanyionwu, who joins the elite group for his contributions to legal scholarship.

Female lawyers Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya and Chinyere Ekene Moneme join the 2025 SAN honourees for their outstanding legal contributions. Photo credit: NBA/X

Source: Getty Images

Among the 56 advocates are prominent legal practitioners such as the attorney general of Abia State and former Chairman of the NBA Lagos branch, Ikechukwu Uwanna; the immediate past attorney general of Nasarawa State and current Secretary to the State Government, Labaran Magaji; and the attorney general of Osun State, Oluwole Jimi-Bada.

Female advocates honoured with SAN rank

Only two female lawyers were awarded the rank this year. They are Mrs Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya, Chairman of the NBA 2024 Annual General Conference Planning Committee, and Mrs Chinyere Ekene Moneme.

Their inclusion reflects ongoing efforts to promote gender representation in the legal profession.

Induction programme and petition review

According to the Committee, all prospective SANs must attend and successfully complete the Pre-Swearing-In Induction Programme, a directive issued by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN).

The Committee also revealed that three petitions were reviewed during the session. Following thorough consideration, each petition was deemed without merit and subsequently dismissed.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun is scheduled to formally confer the rank of SAN on the 57 successful candidates on Monday, 29th September 2025.

Celebrating legal excellence

“The rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria is conferred as a mark of professional excellence upon legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in the courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship,” said the committee in a statement.

See the full list below:

Theophilus Kolawole Esan, Esq

Fedude Zimughan, Esq

Ernest Chikwendu Ikejle, Esq

Victor Esiri Akpoguma, Esq

Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze, Esq

Akintunde Wilson Adewale, Esq

Preye Agedah, Esq

Omamuzo Erebe, Esq

Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo, Esq

Olumide Ekisola, Esq

George Ejie Ukaegbu, Esq

Oromena Justice Ajakpovi, Esq

Tairu Adebayo, Esq

Bawa Akhimie Osali Ibrahim, Esq

Suleh Umar, Esq

Emeka Akabogu, Esq

Godwin Sunday Ogboji, Esq

Godwin Aimuagbonrie Idiagbonya, Esq

Adeolu Olusegun Salako, Esq

Adetunji Oso, Esq

Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo, Esq

Shuaib Agbarere Mustapha, Esq

Adizua Chu-Chu Okoroafor, Esq

Olanrewaju Tasleem Akinsola, Esq

Amaechi Fidelis Iteshi, Esq

Adakole Edwin Inegedu, Esq

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya, Esq

David Ogenyi Ogebe, Esq

Aminu Sani Gadanya, Esq

Oluseun Awonuga Adentyi, Esq

Ikechukwu Raphael Uwanna, Esq

Ayodeji Joseph Ademola, Esq

Kelechi Nwaiwu, Esq

Lawal Garba Hudu, Esq

Ibim Simeon Dokubo, Esq

Luka Abubakar Haruna Musa, Esq

Shakeer Adedayo Oshodi, Esq

Oluwole Tolulope Jimi-Bada, Esq

Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun, Esq

Chinyere Ekene Moneme, Esq

Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, Esq

Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, Esq

Augustine Enenche Audu, Esq

Ali Dussah Zubairu, Esq

Adeyemi Adebambo Pitan, Esq

Habeeb Abdulrahman Oredola, Esq

Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal, Esq

Victor Agunzi, Esq

Nkwegu Luke Ogbagaegwu, Esq

Bidemi Ifedunni Ademola-Bello, Esq

Temilolu Femi Adamolekun, Esq

Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude, Esq

Adedayo Gbolahan Adesina, Esq

Usman Yusuf Zaiyanu, Esq

Taiwo Azeez Hassan, Esq

Olufemi Olubummi Oyewole, Esq

Prof. Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu

Prof. Chima Ubanyionwu becomes the sole academic to attain the SAN rank, highlighting scholarly excellence in Nigeria’s legal sector. Photo credit: NBA/List

Source: Twitter

Tinubu swears In Kekere-Ekun as new CJN

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, September 30, swore in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the substantive 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The swearing-in ceremony which was held in the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja, followed the confirmation of Justice Kekere-Ekun by the Senate last Wednesday.

Dada Olusegun, special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, confirmed the development in a post accompanied by videos, which he shared on his X page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng