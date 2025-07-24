SAN Appointments 2025: Complete List of 57 Honourees Announced
- Nigeria’s legal profession witnessed a milestone today as 57 distinguished lawyers were named for elevation to the coveted rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)
- At its 169th plenary session in Abuja, the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, approved the appointments of 56 advocates and one academic
- The list features leading figures in law and government, including state attorneys general and two accomplished female lawyers, ahead of a formal swearing-in ceremony set for 29th September, 2025
At its 169th plenary session held in Abuja, the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) announced the elevation of 57 distinguished legal professionals to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). The session was chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.
The LPPC confirmed the appointment of 56 advocates and one academic, signifying its commitment to recognising legal excellence. The sole academic appointee this year is Professor Chima Ubanyionwu, who joins the elite group for his contributions to legal scholarship.
Among the 56 advocates are prominent legal practitioners such as the attorney general of Abia State and former Chairman of the NBA Lagos branch, Ikechukwu Uwanna; the immediate past attorney general of Nasarawa State and current Secretary to the State Government, Labaran Magaji; and the attorney general of Osun State, Oluwole Jimi-Bada.
Female advocates honoured with SAN rank
Only two female lawyers were awarded the rank this year. They are Mrs Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya, Chairman of the NBA 2024 Annual General Conference Planning Committee, and Mrs Chinyere Ekene Moneme.
Their inclusion reflects ongoing efforts to promote gender representation in the legal profession.
Induction programme and petition review
According to the Committee, all prospective SANs must attend and successfully complete the Pre-Swearing-In Induction Programme, a directive issued by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN).
The Committee also revealed that three petitions were reviewed during the session. Following thorough consideration, each petition was deemed without merit and subsequently dismissed.
Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun is scheduled to formally confer the rank of SAN on the 57 successful candidates on Monday, 29th September 2025.
Celebrating legal excellence
“The rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria is conferred as a mark of professional excellence upon legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in the courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship,” said the committee in a statement.
See the full list below:
Theophilus Kolawole Esan, Esq
Fedude Zimughan, Esq
Ernest Chikwendu Ikejle, Esq
Victor Esiri Akpoguma, Esq
Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze, Esq
Akintunde Wilson Adewale, Esq
Preye Agedah, Esq
Omamuzo Erebe, Esq
Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo, Esq
Olumide Ekisola, Esq
George Ejie Ukaegbu, Esq
Oromena Justice Ajakpovi, Esq
Tairu Adebayo, Esq
Bawa Akhimie Osali Ibrahim, Esq
Suleh Umar, Esq
Emeka Akabogu, Esq
Godwin Sunday Ogboji, Esq
Godwin Aimuagbonrie Idiagbonya, Esq
Adeolu Olusegun Salako, Esq
Adetunji Oso, Esq
Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo, Esq
Shuaib Agbarere Mustapha, Esq
Adizua Chu-Chu Okoroafor, Esq
Olanrewaju Tasleem Akinsola, Esq
Amaechi Fidelis Iteshi, Esq
Adakole Edwin Inegedu, Esq
Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya, Esq
David Ogenyi Ogebe, Esq
Aminu Sani Gadanya, Esq
Oluseun Awonuga Adentyi, Esq
Ikechukwu Raphael Uwanna, Esq
Ayodeji Joseph Ademola, Esq
Kelechi Nwaiwu, Esq
Lawal Garba Hudu, Esq
Ibim Simeon Dokubo, Esq
Luka Abubakar Haruna Musa, Esq
Shakeer Adedayo Oshodi, Esq
Oluwole Tolulope Jimi-Bada, Esq
Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun, Esq
Chinyere Ekene Moneme, Esq
Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, Esq
Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, Esq
Augustine Enenche Audu, Esq
Ali Dussah Zubairu, Esq
Adeyemi Adebambo Pitan, Esq
Habeeb Abdulrahman Oredola, Esq
Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal, Esq
Victor Agunzi, Esq
Nkwegu Luke Ogbagaegwu, Esq
Bidemi Ifedunni Ademola-Bello, Esq
Temilolu Femi Adamolekun, Esq
Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude, Esq
Adedayo Gbolahan Adesina, Esq
Usman Yusuf Zaiyanu, Esq
Taiwo Azeez Hassan, Esq
Olufemi Olubummi Oyewole, Esq
Prof. Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu
Source: Legit.ng
