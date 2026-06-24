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The federal government has announced the designation of six individuals and three entities over alleged involvement in terrorism financing activities in Nigeria.

Secretary of the Nigerian Sanctions Committee, Beatrice Jedy-Agba, disclosed in a statement that the updated list was approved and published on June 18, 2026, following investigations and intelligence assessments.

Full List: FG Reveals Identities of 9 Persons, Entities Reportedly Financing Terrorism

Source: Twitter

The development came shortly after the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions against Muktar Muhammad Adamu and related bureau de change companies over alleged financial links to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Names of persons and entities affected

As reported by Premium Times, the individuals listed by the Nigerian government are:

Ibrahim Yakubu Ogirima Muktar Muhammad Adamu Adamu Chiroma Ibrahim Abubakar Abdullahi Umar Usman Babangida Muhammed Adamu Hammajam

The sanctioned entities are:

Abbal Bako & Sons Bureau De Change Limited Generation Currency BDC Limited Nine to Nine BDC Limited

FG directs financial institutions to comply

Jedy-Agba said the sanctions followed “extensive intelligence gathering, financial investigations, and inter-agency assessments” that established reasonable grounds to believe the affected persons and organisations supported or contributed to terrorist activities, Vanguard reported.

She urged banks and other designated businesses to immediately implement the sanctions by freezing assets and reporting relevant transactions to authorities.

“The Federal Government reiterates its directive to all financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions to continue to comply with all sanctions’ obligations, including asset-freezing requirements, the filing of Suspicious Transaction Reports and the reporting of all relevant matches to the appropriate authorities,” the statement said.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to blocking financial channels used by terrorist groups and strengthening efforts against terrorism financing.

US speaks on Nigeria's terrorism woes

Previously, Legit.ng reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio disclosed the development while addressing concerns about violence and insecurity, particularly attacks affecting Christian communities in Nigeria.

According to Rubio, American and Nigerian security agencies have strengthened their partnership in the fight against terrorism, resulting in a significant breakthrough against the Islamic State group.

Source: Legit.ng