A video showing how Seyi Tinubu celebrated his friend and trusted aide, Tosin Odufuwa, has surfaced online and gone viral

Odufuwa recently marked a new age, and many people gathered to celebrate with him, including his boss, the president's son, Seyi Tinubu

The video has sparked reactions online, with many people sharing their observations about the pair's interaction and asking questions in the comment section

Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigerian President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has celebrated his close friend and trusted aide, Tosin Odufuwa, in grand style, as seen in a viral video circulating online.

Odufuwa, who serves as Chief of Staff to Seyi Tinubu, recently marked his birthday with a modest gathering attended by friends, staff members, and his boss.

Reactions as video of Seyi Tinubu celebrating Tosin Odufuwa spark comments. Photo credit@seyitinubu/@seyitinubuvanguard

Source: Instagram

In the video, Seyi appeared visibly delighted as he embraced and congratulated Odufuwa warmly during the celebration.

However, some social media users read deeper meaning into the interaction between the two men, sharing their observations about the way Seyi greeted and danced with Odufuwa at the event.

Fans react to video of Seyi and Tosin

Reacting to the clip, many fans congratulated the celebrant and showered him with prayers and goodwill, commending him for his service.

Others, however, questioned the nature of the interaction between the pair, saying the manner of their greeting seemed unusual to them.

Seyi Tinubu celebrates Tosin Odufuwa, video sparks reactions. Photo credit@seyitinubuvanguard

Source: Instagram

A few commenters jokingly remarked that they would not allow another man to hold them in such a way and humorously suggested that Odufuwa should have stepped aside.

Meanwhile, several others dismissed the speculation, insisting there was nothing unusual about the exchange. They described Seyi and Odufuwa as close friends and noted that Seyi is known for being warm and affectionate toward both those around him and even strangers.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Seyi Tinubu

Reactions have trailed the video of Seyi Tinubu with his friend. Here are comments below:

@822official reacted:

"True Friendship is Priceless Pure and Unfiltered."

@googgledee0215 commented:

"The guy is a very good hearted guy,,,,, he was the one that help me out after i was been rusticated in his father Schools (LCP) the management mail me to resume school after 3years.... Doxology to the most high

@iam_jayscalar reacted:

"Seyi seems like a likable person, I just wish say e papa dey do well, Nigerians for shower am with love."

@browncandddy shared:

"What is going on here."

@mcezegetivecomedy said:

"The way we for take love this Seyi if him papa dey do well eeh But no bro."

@olushconnect stated:

"Something strange about this scene."

@ezihe_chukwuebuka_agaptus reacted:

"I smell something fishy here, I no understand."

Lege Miami introduces Seyi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miami gave his fans an update about his relationship with Seyi Tinubu.

He said that people should stop calling him a friend of the president's son because he has a new name. After sharing his new name with fans, they reacted massively in the comment section to the recording.

The actor also claimed that Seyi was the incoming governor of Lagos state, and many asked him questions about his utterance.

Source: Legit.ng