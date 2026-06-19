The race for Ekiti’s governorship on June 20, 2026 is shaping up to be one of Nigeria’s most closely watched off-cycle elections

Four major parties, APC, Labour Party, NNPP, and ADC, have fielded candidates with diverse backgrounds, ranging from seasoned politicians to youthful innovators

With peace accords signed and campaigns in full swing, the contest promises to test Ekiti’s reputation for political consciousness and peaceful conduct

Momentum is rising in Ekiti State ahead of the governorship election scheduled for June 20, 2026.

Campaigns have been heated but a peace accord signed on May 21, 2026 in Ado-Ekiti has helped calm tensions. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cleared 13 parties, but four stand out as the main contenders: APC, Labour Party, NNPP, and ADC.

Ekiti governorship election showcases diverse candidates promising peace, progress, and innovation. Photo credit: BiodunOyebanji/x

Source: Twitter

Here’s a simple breakdown of the leading candidates, their ages, qualifications, and political platforms.

Abiodun Oyebanji – APC

Age: 58

58 Party: All Progressives Congress (APC)

All Progressives Congress (APC) Qualification: B.Sc. Political Science (Ondo State University), M.Sc. International Relations & Strategic Studies (University of Ibadan)

B.Sc. Political Science (Ondo State University), M.Sc. International Relations & Strategic Studies (University of Ibadan) Profile: Current Governor of Ekiti, seeking a second term. Known for achievements in education, infrastructure, health, agriculture, and tourism. He played a key role in the creation of Ekiti State in 1996 and has served as lecturer, banker, and Secretary to the State Government before becoming governor in 2022.

Oluwadare Bejide – ADC

Age: 66

66 Party: African Democratic Congress (ADC)

African Democratic Congress (ADC) Qualification: Law degree from University of Ife (OAU), called to the Bar in 1985

Law degree from University of Ife (OAU), called to the Bar in 1985 Profile: Ambassador Bejide is a seasoned politician with over 30 years of experience. He has served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Canada, secretary to Ekiti State Government, and chaired the UNHCR Board. His campaign focuses on infrastructure and civil welfare.

Olajuyin Ikusayedegbe Oyebanji – Labour Party

Age: 67

67 Party: Labour Party (LP)

Labour Party (LP) Qualification: Professor of Medicine, with decades of experience in public health administration

Professor of Medicine, with decades of experience in public health administration Profile: Former Chief Medical Director of Ekiti State Specialist Hospital (now EKSUTH). Widely respected for his dedication to healthcare. He has promised to resist “the growing monetization of politics” and pledged to serve with humility and vision. His supporters see him as a credible leader capable of transforming Ekiti.

Blessing Abegunde Abayomi – NNPP

Age: 35

35 Party: New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)

New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Qualification: First Class Honours in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Bowen University); also a professional accountant

First Class Honours in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Bowen University); also a professional accountant Profile: Youngest of the major contenders. An entrepreneur and engineer, Abayomi appeals strongly to younger voters. His campaign promises focus on innovation, financial discipline, and modernising Ekiti’s economy.

Peace accord and election atmosphere

The National Peace Committee (NPC), INEC, and security agencies have urged candidates to uphold peace. INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan highlighted Ekiti’s reputation for political consciousness, while IGP Tunji Disu assured that contests should be about ideas, not conflict.

Ekiti’s election is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years, with candidates ranging from seasoned politicians to youthful innovators. Each contender brings unique strengths and promises, reflecting the diverse aspirations of the electorate.

Labour Party’s Olajuyin highlights integrity, competence, and healthcare-driven leadership. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Getty Images

Appeal court affirms Oyebanji’s candidacy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abimbola Olawumi, who had challenged the candidacy of Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti ahead of the governorship election in the state.

In a unanimous verdict on Thursday, June 18, Justice Adebukola Banjoko-led three-member panel of the appeal court said that the appeal of the APC member was incomplete. According to the appellate court, the brief of argument filed by Olawumi contravened the rules of the court because it exceeded the allowed number of briefs, and the appeal was not supported by any arguments. Thus, it was incompetent.

Source: Legit.ng