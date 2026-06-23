Peter Obi has reacted to the court order sending Omoyele Sowore to Kuje Prison amid bail revocation proceedings

Concerns were raised over an alleged trend of suppressing dissent and shrinking civic engagement space in Nigeria

Obi also called for stronger protection of free speech and due process in ongoing legal proceedings

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has reacted strongly to the court order sending activist Omoyele Sowore to custody at Kuje Prison.

Peter Obi reacts as Sowore is sent to Kuje prison, warns of democracy risks. Photo: PeterObi, Sowore

Source: Facebook

Describing the development as troubling for Nigeria’s democracy, Obi shared his position via X on Tuesday, June 23.

He further shared his concern over what he called a growing trend in the handling of dissenting voices in the country.

Sowore, a human rights activist and former presidential candidate, was ordered to remain in custody pending the hearing of an application seeking to overturn the decision that revoked his bail.

He is facing charges linked to an alleged August 2025 social media post in which he reportedly referred to President Bola Tinubu as a “criminal”. The allegation remains part of the ongoing legal process.

In his reaction, Obi said:

"While the judiciary remains the ultimate arbiter of justice, we must consistently guard against any trend that gives the appearance of state institutions being weaponised to systematically stifle dissent, muzzle the press, or shrink the legitimate space for civic engagement in Nigeria."

Nigeria must protect free speech rights - Obi

Obi, who stressed that Nigeria’s Constitution protects freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, said these rights must be defended, especially in a period marked by economic pressure and insecurity.

He further argued that treating activists and journalists as threats could deepen national tension instead of encouraging dialogue and accountability.

As he put it:

"When we begin to treat citizen critics, activists, and journalists as threats to state survival rather than as partners in building accountability, we signal a dangerous slide toward authoritarianism. Our current challenges, ranging from economic strain to internal security vulnerabilities, require inclusive dialogue and cohesive nation-building, not the incarceration of those who demand a better society."

The former governor called for strict respect for due process and urged authorities to ensure that Sowore’s rights are protected throughout the legal proceedings.

Doris Ogala reacts to Sowore’s prison remand

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja remanded activist Omoyele Sowore at Kuje Prison after revoking his bail in an ongoing case filed by the DSS.

Sowore, who is facing cybercrime charges, said he was prepared for detention and vowed to continue his activism while awaiting the next hearing scheduled for June 24.

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, who criticised the ruling, alleged that the decision to send Sowore to prison was pre-planned.

Source: Legit.ng