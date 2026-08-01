Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Kekere-Ekun directed lawyers and court officials to stop using 'Barrister' as a prefix in all Supreme Court dealings

A memorandum dated July 13, 2026, signed by Chief Registrar Kabir Akanbi, conveyed the directive with immediate effect

The order covers official correspondence, court records, legal documents, and identity materials for all staff engaged with the apex court

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has ordered lawyers and court officials to stop using the title "Barrister" before their names in all official dealings with the Supreme Court, describing the practice as incompatible with the professional standards expected at the country's highest court.

The instruction was conveyed through a memorandum dated July 13, 2026, and signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Akanbi. It applies immediately to litigation staff, legal practitioners, court registrars and all lawyers engaged in official business with the apex court.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun directs lawyers to drop the prefix in official Supreme Court matters. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

CJN's directive on the 'Barrister' title**

The circular quoted the directive from the CJN directly:

"I am directed by the Honourable the Chief Justice of Nigeria to notify all Litigation Staff, Legal Practitioners, Court Registrars, and Lawyers that the use of the title 'Barrister' as a prefix to names is inappropriate and inconsistent with the standards of professionalism expected within the Supreme Court of Nigeria."

The memo went further to spell out the scope of the ban.

"Consequently, all officers concerned are hereby directed to discontinue the use of the title 'Barrister' before their names in all official correspondence, records, documents, identity materials, and any other official engagements with immediate effect," it added.

Department and unit heads have been charged with ensuring full compliance among personnel under their supervision, The Cable reported.

What the change means for legal practitioners

In Nigerian legal practice, the title "Barrister" has long been associated with lawyers qualified to appear before superior courts. After being called to the Bar, Nigerian lawyers are enrolled as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court, making the designation part of their professional qualification rather than a mandatory official title.

In practice, many legal professionals use the prefix voluntarily in correspondence and public engagements, while others prefer to append recognised distinctions such as SAN, PhD, or other qualifications to their names instead, Daily Trust reported.

The new directive is expected to bring uniformity to official documentation and court communications within the Supreme Court, standardising how lawyers and court personnel identify themselves across all formal interactions with the institution.

The ban is among the latest administrative steps taken under Justice Kekere-Ekun's tenure as CJN, reinforcing an emphasis on professional conduct in official court processes.

Reacting, Deji Adeyanju, said:

"I commend the CJN for this clarification from the Supreme Court. This is a welcome development and reinforces what the LPDC settled years ago.

"The proper professional designation has always been “Esq”. Perhaps now we can finally leave “Barrister” where it belongs with Ayinde Barrister and Barrister Smooth."

CJN mentions what judiciary must do in 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, urged the judiciary to protect its integrity as the country moves toward the 2027 general elections.

She said public confidence in the courts would be critical to national stability during the electoral season.

Source: Legit.ng