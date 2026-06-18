Nigerian state governors have restated their commitment to establishing state police, stressing that the initiative must be constitutionally sound and aligned with federalism

The governors also reaffirmed their support for electricity sector reforms, including a National Solar Super-Grid Initiative designed to expand power access across Nigeria

The decisions were reached at the 2nd meeting of the Nigerian State Governors’ Forum held on Wednesday, June 18, 2026

Nigerian state governors have renewed their push for state police and electricity reforms, agreeing that constitutional frameworks must underpin any new policing structure in the country.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the 2nd meeting of the Nigerian State Governors’ Forum on Wednesday, June 17, as reported by Channels TV, governors held dedicated consultations with Attorneys-General to review proposed constitutional amendments and frameworks ahead of a final collective decision.

Nigerian governors met to discuss state police, electricity reforms and national development priorities. Photo: NGF

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State Police: Governors Stress Constitutional Alignment

The forum emphasised that any state police structure must be legally grounded and respect citizens’ rights.

“Governors emphasised the need for the State Police to be constitutionally sound and aligned with federalism and citizens’ rights.”

The communiqué added that outcomes from the ongoing consultations with Attorneys-General would strengthen the states’ collective position on the matter.

Electricity Reforms: Solar Super-Grid Initiative Highlighted

Governors reiterated their commitment to power sector reforms and received a briefing on the National Solar Super-Grid (NSSG) Initiative — a proposal to expand electricity access through large-scale decentralised solar generation integrated with a national high-voltage transmission network.

The Forum noted the initiative’s potential to support industrialisation, improve energy security, and accelerate economic growth across Nigeria.

World Bank Partnership and Nutrition Agenda

Governors also received a briefing from the World Bank Country Office on the proposed Country Partnership Framework for Nigeria covering the period FY2026–2032, as well as the Nigeria Sustainable Agricultural Value-Chains for Growth (AGROW) Programme — a results-based initiative aimed at improving agricultural productivity, strengthening value chains, increasing private sector participation, enhancing food security, and Early Childhood Development (ECD).

The Forum supported continued collaboration with the Federal Government, the World Bank, and other stakeholders to ensure successful implementation across participating states.

On nutrition, governors reaffirmed their commitment to reducing child malnutrition following a presentation from the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning on the National Nutrition 774 (N-774) Initiative.

They noted the ongoing work on a National Nutrition Bill and urged continued stakeholder engagement to strengthen the legal and policy framework for nutrition governance.

Presidency announces update on State Police

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Presidency said progress has been made on establishing state police as consultations advance toward constitutional amendment.

Gbajabiamila said discussions have moved to the legal framework stage, with the enabling law expected after constitutional changes.

The Federal Government holds a high-level security meeting as Tinubu pushes decentralised policing to address insecurity across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng