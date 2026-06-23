The Nigerian Senate convened an emergency plenary session on Tuesday, June 24, 2026, with the State Police Bill listed as a priority item for passage

Senate Spokesman Senator Yemi Adaramodu confirmed the bill would be a key focus, as lawmakers were recalled from a three-week recess after a quorum shortfall prevented its passage earlier

If passed, the bill will amend the 1999 Constitution to move policing from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List, allowing states to establish their own police formations

The Nigerian Senate held an emergency plenary session on Tuesday, June 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, with the State Police Bill at the top of its legislative agenda.

Lawmakers were recalled from an ongoing three-week recess after the Senate failed to secure the required two-thirds majority needed to complete the constitutional amendment process before adjourning.

Senators gathered in Abuja for an emergency plenary session focused on key constitutional amendment proposals. Photo: NigerianSenate

Source: Twitter

The Punch reports that the emergency sitting was formally communicated to senators through a memo issued on June 15 by the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, and was convened at the instance of Senate President Godswill Akpabio to address matters of urgent national importance.

Senate Spokesperson Confirms Priority Status of State Police Bill

Senate Spokesman Senator Yemi Adaramodu confirmed in an exclusive interview on Monday that the bill would be central to Tuesday’s proceedings.

“The Senate will be considering matters of public interest, especially national security. The State Police legislation will undoubtedly be a priority issue.”

Adaramodu added that the Senate expected to receive reports from the relevant committee that had been given legislative referral for a second reading of the bill, stating that the Senate was “desirous of partnering with other arms of Government in curbing the undesirable activities of bandits, terrorists and other peace-threatening marauders.”

What the Bill Proposes

The legislation seeks to amend Sections 197, 214 and 215 of the 1999 Constitution, moving policing from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List. This would allow state governments to establish and control their own police services alongside the federal police.

The bill was advanced on June 11 when the Senate passed it for second reading and referred it to the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution for further legislative work. During the debate, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele argued that local police officers would be better positioned to gather intelligence due to their familiarity with local languages, customs and community dynamics.

Next Steps After Senate Passage

Should the Senate pass the bill, both the Senate and the House of Representatives would constitute a joint conference committee to harmonise differences in their respective versions before transmitting the legislation to the 36 State Houses of Assembly for ratification, as required for constitutional amendments.

Both chambers had originally adjourned two weeks ago and were scheduled to resume on July 7 following the Democracy Day holiday and constituency engagements.

Nigerian governors reaffirm support for state police

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian state governors have renewed their push for state police and electricity reforms, agreeing that constitutional frameworks must underpin any new policing structure in the country.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the 2nd meeting of the Nigerian State Governors’ Forum on Wednesday, June 17, governors held dedicated consultations with Attorneys-General to review proposed constitutional amendments and frameworks ahead of a final collective decision.

Source: Legit.ng