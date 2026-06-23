President Tinubu's government prepared 30 witnesses against coup plotters attempting to overthrow his administration

The charges include treason, terrorism financing, and money laundering against over 40 involved officers and civilians

The prosecutors will rely on officials, forensic experts, and civilian testimonies to establish allegations in court

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has lined up 30 prosecution witnesses to testify against coup plotters who wanted to overthrow Tinubu’s administration.

The witnesses will testfify against a retired army major general, an ex-navy captain, a police inspector and three others standing trial

Legit.ng reports that more than 40 officers and civilians were allegedly involved in the plot. T

The Tinubu’s government later filed 13-count charges against the civilians and ex-military officers, while the serving officers are being court-martialed.

The charges border on treason, terrorism financing, failure to disclose information and money laundering, offences the prosecutor argued violated Nigerian laws.

As reported by Premium Timees, the list is contained in the Proof of Evidence filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The document shows that prosecutors will rely on investigators, senior military officers, bank officials, forensic experts, hotel representatives and civilian witnesses to establish the allegations against the six defendants.

Full list of prosecution witnesses

Investigation officers

1. Investigation Officers – Officers who handled the investigation and recovered documentary exhibits.

Bank officials

2. Access Bank – Officials expected to tender account opening documents, statements of account and other banking records.

3. Union Bank – Officials expected to tender banking records.

4. Fidelity Bank – Officials expected to tender banking records.

5. Zenith Bank – Officials expected to tender banking records.

6. Providus Bank – Officials expected to tender banking records.

7. United Bank for Africa (UBA) – Officials expected to tender banking records.

8. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) – Officials expected to tender banking records.

9. First Bank – Officials expected to tender banking records.

10. Ecobank – Officials expected to tender banking records.

11. Jaiz Bank – Officials expected to tender banking records.

12. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) – Officials expected to tender banking records.

13. SunTrust Bank – Officials expected to tender banking records.

14. Opay Digital Services Limited – Officials expected to tender banking records.

Forensic experts

15. Forensic Experts – Experts who extracted and analysed mobile phones recovered from the defendants.

Civilian witnesses

16. Aminu Abdullahi – Expected to testify on instructions allegedly received from Colonel Ma’aji and the receipt and disbursement of funds.

17. Abdulganiyu Ahmed – To testify on vehicles allegedly purchased in connection with the case.

18. Moses Opata – To testify on contracts awarded for refurbishing vehicles allegedly linked to the defendants.

19. Peter Gambo (Golf kit dealer) – Expected to testify on the sale of golf kits to Squadron Leader Noel Zuzu.

Hotel representatives

20. Brookville Hotel & Suites, Abuja – Representatives expected to testify on hotel reservations and meetings allegedly organised by Mr Ma’aji and others.

21. Greenland Luxury Apartments, Abuja – Representatives expected to testify on hotel reservations and meetings allegedly organised by Mr Ma’aji and others.

22. Hotel 17, Kaduna – Representatives expected to testify on hotel reservations and meetings allegedly organised by Mr Ma’aji and others.

Military witnesses

23. Captain Haruna – Officer Commanding, 81 Division Provost Company, expected to testify on a military Hilux vehicle allegedly kept in Military Police custody.

24. Corporal Bejide Kehinde – To testify on arms and ammunition allegedly signed out from the armoury of 130 Battalion, Maiduguri.

25. Colonel Y.B. Mohammed – To testify on arms and ammunition allegedly received for safekeeping at the 1 Division Garrison Armoury.

26. Brigadier General E. Agada – To testify that 403 Amphibious Brigade did not request the backloading of arms and ammunition from 130 Battalion.

27. Captain K.I. Eromosele – To testify that 130 Battalion (Rear) did not request arms and ammunition from 130 Battalion (Main).

The prosecution also informed the court that it reserves the right to file additional evidence and call more witnesses as the trial progresses.

Court takes action on Nigerian coup plotters

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja has took action against six defendants accused of plotting to overthrow President Tinubu.

The suspects, arraigned on terrorism-related charges, pleaded not guilty as proceedings unfolded with delays over legal representation and interpretation.

The court ordered their remand in DSS custody and set April 27, 2026, as the date for trial commencement.

Tinubu's govt takes next action on coup plotters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian government took next step by filing a 13-count charge against six individuals accused of the plot to stage a coup against Tinubu.

Reports indicated that the coup plotters who were to be charged in court included retired military personnel and civilians.

It was learned that the federal government filed the case on Monday, April 20, and the defendants are to appear in court on Wednesday, April 22.

Source: Legit.ng