A young Nigerian man took to Facebook to express his pain after losing his daughter to the cold hands of death

The grieving father shared an obituary photo of the young girl and asked God for answers about her demise

Speaking further, he recalled how he had feared her death the most and prayed for God to comfort him in his grief

A Nigerian man turned to Facebook to share the deep sorrow he felt after losing his young daughter.

He posted an obituary photo of the child and poured out his anguish over the sudden loss.

Nigerian father questions God about the tragic death of his six-year-old daughter. Photo credit: @MrClouds Solomon Chindo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Man grieves over death of 6-year-old daughter

The post captured the weight of grief and the questions that came with such a tragedy.

Identified on Facebook by the handle @MrClouds Solomon Chindo, he described the difficulty of facing a situation he had dreaded most as a parent.

He questioned why such a fate befell his child and expressed how strange and overwhelming the situation felt.

He asked God for understanding and pleaded for peace during a period that overwhelmed him.

The grieving father noted that the family had accepted what happened while acknowledging how painful the timing of the loss appeared to him.

He also shared details of the burial arrangements on the photo that accompanied his post and sought God's comfort for himself and his loved ones.

Speaking further, he spoke of the burden he carried as he struggled to process the reality of burying his daughter.

He reflected on the fear he had always held about losing her and admitted that the event he worried about most had come to pass.

The sad dad wondered why he was spared while his innocent child was taken.

Dad breaks down mourning his daughter's untimely departure. Photo credit: @MrClouds Solomon Chindo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In his words:

"Why should a father bury his child? God I need answers, this is weird and absurd. God please grant me peace. We have submitted to the will of God, her sunset came at sunrise. Burial details on the image below, may God comfort us. What I feared the most has happened to me. God, why didn't you take my own life and leave this innocent girl? No, I will never take this, the devil really got me here. It's too much for me to bear."

Reactions as dad mourns late daughter

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Victoria Emmanuel said:

"My brother you're not the only one going tru this pain, I have buried five children, left with one daughter, I have asked terrible questions without answer,but the Lord later told me,they are in a better place resting with the Lord. Take heart dear, your daughter is in a better place resting with the Lord, we will all meet at heaven's gate one day, so please take heart."

John Bassi commented:

"Take heart bro, there are questions we don't have the answers to, may God help you pass through this phase of trials. My condolences once again."

Faith Adewale commented:

"So sorry, our condolences. I pray the Holy Spirit comforts you. So sorry, may his gentle soul rest in peace. So sorry please, God will grant you peace and affliction shall never rise again."

Yasid reacted:

"please accept my deepest condolences. Stay strong, the Lord is ever present even in darkest hours. May he grant you peace and strength. Amen."

Doreen added:

"May God Almighty grant you peace. And may her gentle soul rest in peace with the Lord."

See the post below:

Man remembers father's last words

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth went public with the last chat he had with his father on WhatsApp before he passed away.

The young man displayed the chat on TikTok as he mourned his father, describing him as a very nice man.

Source: Legit.ng