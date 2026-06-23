Nigerian singer Teni trended online following her recent appearance at an event

The music star was spotted performing at a reception and was dared to tease a man with her steps

However, her moves took a dramatic turn after a woman came forward to stop her from getting close

A wedding performance by Nigerian singer Teni took an unexpected turn when a woman stepped in to stop the artiste from dancing with her partner.

In a viral video from the ceremony, Teni was seen thrilling guests with her energetic performance.

Dramatic moment woman confronts Teni over dance with her man at event. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

While singing the popular lyric, “Bobo no go die unless to ba darugbo”, a famous line from Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde, she approached a male guest who was recording her and enjoying the show.

As Teni leaned in to dance with him, the man’s partner quickly intervened, physically blocking the singer. The moment drew laughter from the crowd.

Reacting with humour, the Afro-pop performer turned to the audience and said:

“Help me say I am sorry, ma. The owner of the property has claimed the property.”

This is not the first time Teni has faced interruptions during her performances. In March, while performing her hit single ‘Case’ at a political event in Akwa Ibom state, security personnel attempted to stop her from approaching dignitaries, including Remi Tinubu. Despite the obstruction, she managed to push past and reach the VIP section.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teni responded to public anxiety regarding her noticeably slimmer physique.

The entertainer was previously celebrated for her plus-size figure, but recent public appearances showcasing a leaner body frame have left fans completely surprised.

The fresh wave of conversation started when an individual on the X platform, identified with the handle @Otunba_Bini, shared a screenshot of Teni Makanaki from the video of her song, Zion, featuring Olamide Baddo, and expressed deep worry over the unexpected nature of the singer's bodily transformation.

The user wondered if the public ought to be worried about Teni's new appearance or simply ignore the situation, pointing out that her major size reduction seemed troubling.

He wrote:

"Should we be concerned about Teni's size or we should mind our business? How Teni went from plus size to this present size that looks summarized is something that I think should be concerning."

Directly quoting the post, the music star detailed the personal hurdles she overcame to successfully shed the weight.

Teni the Entertainer, as many call her, emphasised that anyone truly aware of her struggles would choose to celebrate her progress instead of raising doubts.

She wrote:

"If you know Wetin I face to lose this weight you go happy for me."

Currently, public reactions remain divided, as some fans prefer her former look and offer styling suggestions, while others praise the discipline required for a spotlighted figure to achieve such a feat.

Teni caught in surprising confrontation after dancing with attendee. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Teni speaks on Wizkid, Burna Boy feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Teni reacted to the ongoing clash involving Wizkid and Burna Boy with humour.

She revealed in a video that she woke up to 57 missed calls from loved ones advising her to hire security due to rising tension.

Teni joked about the cost, saying maintaining bouncers like Kizz Daniel’s would be too expensive for her.

Source: Legit.ng