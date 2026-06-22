Members of the Take It Back Movement occupied the Iwo Road axis in Ibadan, causing severe traffic congestion and disrupting movement

Protesters demanded the immediate rescue of abducted pupils and teachers kidnapped in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State

The group vowed to sustain demonstrations until captives regained their freedom and authorities intensified efforts against insecurity

Traffic was brought to a standstill in parts of Ibadan on Monday, June 22, as activists under the banner of the Take It Back Movement staged a protest over rising insecurity and the continued captivity of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

The demonstrators converged on the busy Iwo Road corridor at about 10 a.m., blocking movement and causing lengthy queues of vehicles.

Members of the Take It Back Movement occupied the Iwo Road axis in Ibadan, causing severe traffic congestion and disrupting movement. Photo: Nation

Source: Original

Commuters and motorists were left stranded as protesters marched through the area carrying placards demanding urgent action from government authorities, Nation reports.

Why are Ibadan protesters demanding action?

The group expressed concern over the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. Protesters called on security agencies and government officials to intensify efforts to rescue the victims and tackle the growing threat of kidnapping.

The demonstration drew attention from residents and road users as chants and banners calling for improved security echoed across the area.

Addressing the protesters, National Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the campaign would continue until all those held by kidnappers regain their freedom.

“We will continue to protest until all abducted victims are released. Government officials remain comfortable in their offices while innocent students and teachers are languishing in captivity,” Sanyaolu said.

Sanyaolu also criticised political leaders for focusing on future electoral contests while many Nigerians continue to face security threats.

“The state and federal governments must act, or they will continue to witness mass action. We are demanding freedom for all captives in the North, South, East and West of Nigeria,” he added.

I know whereabouts of bandits - Zamfara gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state had declared that he has the capacity to end banditry in the state within two months if given direct control over security agencies.

He said he knew the precise locations of the bandits terrorising the states by kidnapping residents and killing indiscriminately and unjustifiably.

Governor Lawal, however, mentioned one thing that is stopping him from arresting the bandits despite knowing their location.

Source: Legit.ng