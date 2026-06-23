Ruth Kadiri revealed that she never dreamt about marriage and even questioned whether she would ever get married before an encounter changed the direction of her personal life

The actress said she felt God told her the man she had just met would become her husband, but she still blocked him shortly after their first meeting

Her revelation about dating another person at the time and later accepting a proposal months later sparked mixed reactions from social media users

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has revealed that she believed God told her, on the very first day they met, that her husband-to-be had walked into her life.

The actress shared this during a recent interview, where she opened up about how she met her husband and the unusual journey that followed before they got married.

Ruth Kadiri explains how she met her husband and why she blocked him two days after they met. Photo: ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Ruth Kadiri explained that she never grew up under pressure to get married and was never the sort of person who sat around dreaming about weddings or marriage.

She said marriage was never something she thought much about, and she always knew she was a catch.

"I've never really been the girl who sits down and thinks about marriage. It wasn't a thing for me. I didn't even know whether I was going to marry. I knew I was a catch and anyone that was going to marry me was going to be lucky."

According to her, she met her husband at work after he approached her and tried to start a conversation.

She was not interested at first, but she eventually gave him a chance, and they ended up talking about business, importation and Vietnam.

The actress revealed that just as she was about to walk away, she felt God spoke to her, telling her that the man was her husband, but she blocked his number two days after.

Ruth Kadiri added that she was in another relationship at the time, but she eventually went on a date with him later, and that sharing parts of her relationship publicly has helped her stay committed to the journey.

"As I was about to walk away, the Spirit of God told me he's my husband. Two days later, I blocked him, but he went the extra mile to find me. Four months later, he proposed to me, and I accepted."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Ruth Kadiri's story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Several social media users shared mixed and funny thoughts about the actress going on a date while dating someone else.

@OrighoyeMana wrote:

"Now God told you ooooo, no be later when yawagas now you go say his your worst nightmare and you regret getting to him oooooo. Because after issues Una dey always get something bad to say about men."

@nanaunchanged questioned:

"The holy spirit consented to you going out on a date with another man and told you he's your husband while already in a relationship? When them go blow this trumpet again?! Weemen too lie!"

@oju4lyf joked:

"That gender 😂 if e no talk about Vietnam the spirit of God won’t say he his your husband he guide nah why spirit of God tell you say na your husband 😂😂😂"

@favourorans_ commented:

"Isn’t this cheating tho? 😂😂"

@updatednaxzy said:

"What is she saying? You’re seeing someone and told him you’re going on a date with another man. 😁"

Ruth Kadiri opens up about her relationship journey and reveals she never fantasised about marriage before meeting her man. Photo: ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Ruth Kadiri laments rising food costs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Ruth Kadiri expressed her frustration regarding the soaring cost of living in Nigeria.

The filmmaker posted a video on June 10 where she lamented how expensive basic food items like tomatoes and peppers have become.

She expressed deep concern that the harsh economic realities could cause angry citizens to turn against their innocent loved ones out of frustration.

Source: Legit.ng