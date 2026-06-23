A young man who had long been looking for a job drew the attention of the public after he approached the President of Gabon

A video making waves online shows the moment he handed over his CV to President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema

The video also shows the moment they engaged in conversation with hand gestures before the president signed his document

A young man who has long been searching for a job met with the President of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, during an event, as shown in a viral video.

During their meeting, the young man presented his CV to the African president, who immediately signed the document and gave him a job on the spot.

Man approaches president Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, secures job in viral video. Right image for illustration purposes only Photo Source: Instagram/Afrique_minute, Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Instagram

Man presents CV to Gabon president

The video posted on Instagram by @Afrique_minute shows the moment the African president stood by the side of the road alongside his security details while he engaged the man.

While the conversation between the man and the president could not be heard in the video, they both used hand signs as the president used his hands to demonstrate some jobs to which the man gave a nod, and also responded with hand gestures.

Seconds into the video, he used his hand to make a gesture demanding some documents from the man, which he brought out to show the president.

Seeing this, the president eventually signed the document as shown in the video.

The video contains a description that helps to better explain what happened between the President of Gabon and the young individual who had long been searching for a job.

Job seeker approaches Gabon president Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema with CV, gets immediate job. Photo Source: Instagram/Afrique_minute

Source: Instagram

Man gets job offer from Gabon president

The description read:

"Looking for a job, a man tried his luck in an unusual way by directly handing his CV to the President of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, during an event."

"His initiative did not go unnoticed and eventually opened the door to a job opportunity, a story that has sparked many reactions on social media. As they say, sometimes a simple gesture can change the course of a life."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has started earning in dollars after securing a new remote job as an email marketing and CRM specialist.

He said he earns $15 per hour and shared that he was once in debt before getting the job. The man encouraged others to stay positive, noting that things can change quickly with hard work and patience.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has secured a job as a UX/UI designer at a tech company after months of hoping and applying for the role.

He said he prayed to God for the opportunity and went through several tests before finally getting the job offer. The company praised his skills.

Man shares how he got Shell job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared how he got a job at the oil company Shell after a group interview.

He said his tips can also help other job seekers succeed in interviews. He advised people to speak well, work with others, and not be too quiet or too loud during interviews.

Source: Legit.ng