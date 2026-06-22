Opposition parties and a constitutional lawyer questioned the accreditation of Edo APC Chairman Jarret Tenebe as an election observer during the Ekiti governorship poll

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties expressed concern that the development had weakened public confidence in the neutrality and independence of INEC

The APC defended Tenebe's participation, while the ADC rejected the election outcome and alleged widespread electoral irregularities

Fresh questions have emerged over the conduct of the Ekiti State governorship election after the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe, was seen wearing an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observer vest during Saturday's poll.

A fresh controversy is surrounding the Ekiti governorship election

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The development sparked criticism from opposition groups and legal commentators shortly after INEC declared Governor Biodun Oyebanji re-elected.

The APC candidate secured 319,224 votes to retain his seat, defeating his closest rivals from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Why is INEC observer role questioned?

Images of Tenebe in an INEC-branded observer vest circulated widely on social media, prompting concerns about the neutrality of the electoral process, Daily Trust reports.

Critics questioned how a serving state chairman of the ruling party could participate in an election exercise in a capacity traditionally reserved for independent and non-partisan observers.

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) condemned the situation. In a statement signed by its chairman, Dr Samson Isibor, and secretary, Nkama Waribe, the coalition described the incident as troubling and capable of weakening public confidence in the electoral system.

The group argued that the appearance of a prominent APC official in an observer role could reinforce suspicions about the independence of the electoral commission ahead of future elections. It also declared a loss of confidence in the current leadership of INEC over its ability to guarantee fairness for all political parties.

Electoral officials sort ballot materials during the Ekiti governorship poll amid scrutiny over observer accreditation.

Source: Facebook

What do legal experts say?

Constitutional lawyer Malachy Ugwommadu also questioned the propriety of the arrangement.

“I have been the national president of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) between 2015 and 2019, and in those moments, we observed elections across the country and it is because it is a non-governmental organisation and non-partisan.

“So, when a partisan political actor in the status of a state chairman of a political party comes to a different state as an observer, what is he observing? He has no clear vision but a biased vision.

“So, it raises a serious moral question and poses a difficult question for INEC to answer, as in what capacity was he accredited? What are the threshold he had passed as a party chairman to now come to a different state as an election observer? I don’t think it is proper”.

The APC, however, defended Tenebe's participation. Edo APC spokesman Uwadiae Igbinigie maintained that no law was breached and insisted that the party chairman acted within his rights as a Nigerian citizen.

ADC rejects Ekiti election outcome

Meanwhile, the ADC rejected the election result, alleging widespread irregularities including vote-buying, over-voting, intimidation and alterations of results.

Its candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide, claimed that money was openly distributed around polling centres and alleged that the conduct of some security personnel created a hostile atmosphere in parts of the state.

Despite the objections, INEC's Chief Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Adenike Oladiji, confirmed Oyebanji's victory in the early hours of Sunday. The governor's nearest challenger, PDP candidate Dr Wole Oluyede, polled 40,543 votes, while Bejide received 12,872 votes.

Reacting to the outcome, Oyebanji described his re-election as a renewed mandate to continue serving the people of Ekiti State. The APC also celebrated the result, describing the victory as historic and noting that the governor had become the first incumbent in the state's modern democratic era to secure re-election.

INEC chairman speaks on 2026 governorship election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Josh Amupitan, has reassured residents of Ekiti State that their votes will count in the upcoming governorship election scheduled for June 20, 2026.

Prof. Amupitan gave the assurance during a readiness assessment visit to Ekiti State, where he formally presented the Register of Voters to political parties.

Source: Legit.ng