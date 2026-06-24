Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has got Nigerians talking after asking how best to address Babatunde Fashola, the former governor of Lagos State and ex-minister under the immediate past administration of the late Muhammadu Buhari.

The two Nigerian leaders have met at an event, and Fashola was seen trying to exchange greetings with the former president. However, Obasanjo, speaking in the Yoruba language, jokingly asked the former governor how he would like to be addressed, either as former governor or former. In his response, Fashola said he should address him as "Omo Baba".

Obasanjo was the Nigerian president between 1999 and 2007, while Fashola was the governor of Lagos State between 2007 and 2015. During his administration in Lagos State, some vehicles from Obasanjo's farm were allegedly grounded for going against the traffic rules.

It was reported that Obasanjo seized some vehicles belonging to the Lagos State government and parked them in border areas in Ogun-Lagos, in protest and retaliation for his seized vehicles. The matter was said to have been resolved amicably between the two leaders.

However, the exchange between Obasanjo and Fasola at the gathering had got Nigerians talking. Below are some of their reactions:

Bolaji recalled the encounter between Obasanjo and Fasola when the latter was the governor of Lagos State:

"Omo, this life. During the BRF regime, as the governor of Lagos State. He impounded OBJ farm trucks for going against traffic. Baba also grounded a couple of Lagos State Red BRT buses. The matter is long oo."

Àkókó Diplomat also travelled down memory lane on the impounding of Obasanjo's vehicle:

"There was an incident involving these 2 back then. When Fashola was the Lagos State governor, vehicles carrying goods from Obasanjo's farm were confiscated for violating traffic offences. What happened after? I will keep that to myself. Seeing face to face here, they will both."

Kayode Suberu said Obasanjo was only teasing Fasola, and the former governor gave the right response:

"Ọmọ ọlọgbọn ní BRF. Obasanjo knew what he was doing with that question. Fashola used wisdom to answer him. Yoruba and wisdom."

Ahmed Agboota recalled how Obasanjo recently teased Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC):

"Three days ago, obidients were celebrating the bromance between OBJ and Obi like say Dem win election, but they don't know that all politicians get good release between each other. If na obidients group they will use this video to promote Peter Obi that even OBJ respects Obi."

See the video of the exchange on X here:

Source: Legit.ng