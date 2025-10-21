Fashola Makes Cryptic Comment on Politicians' Children, Video Trends
Babatunde Fashola, the former governor of Lagos state, has challenged stakeholders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to start youth inclusion in the party's activities by attending campaigns and rallies with their children.
Fashola, who also served as minister of works under the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari, advocated for youth inclusion and suggested that political parties should not hesitate to create clubs in Nigeria's higher institutions.
However, the former governor's position has started generating mixed reactions on social media. Below are some of their reactions:
Samuel Dominic called for the re-evaluation of the reward system to pave the way for youth inclusion:
"Truth is, if the next generation doesn’t see value or purpose in what we’re fighting for, then we’ve already lost the future of that movement. Politics can’t just be about positions and praise-singing it has to inspire belief, not just loyalty. Maybe the real “reward system” we need isn’t money or appointments… It’s integrity, vision, and mentorship that make young people want to belong. Otherwise, the party becomes a club for the old, not a home for the future."
Dammy posited:
"There's a very big gap in today's politics. I remember back then when Obasanjo won the Presidential election without 24 million votes, while the second Buhari got about 12 million, but today's reality in vote turnout is very poor, as the current President Tinubu won the current election with just 8 million votes, while the second Atiku got about 7 million.
"Our Government needs to do more for our people, especially by including our people and creating enough empowerment for the people to be assured that the Government prioritises them."
Lalekan alleged that the APC was not including enough youth:
"APC mode of operation: Party members will sweat and win elections for the party, but it’s the leaders’ children who’ll get the rewards and political appointments."
Engr Yasir commented:
"I agree with BRF. This party doesn’t reward its real comrades."
Akhal Multimedia Production supported the former governor's position:
"These are thought-provoking questions, and very importantly, they must pay vivid attention to these issues."
See the video of the former governor here:
Source: Legit.ng
