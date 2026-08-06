Vice President Kashim Shettima started a two-week leave on Thursday, August 6, 2026, his first since being sworn in

President Tinubu approved the leave, which Shettima plans to use for study, reflection and policy review

The VP has chaired the National Economic Council and led several international engagements since May 2023

Vice President Kashim Shettima began a two-week leave on Thursday, August 6, 2026, marking the first break he has taken since being sworn into office on May 29, 2023.

Vice President Kashim Shettima begins his first official leave since assuming office in May 2023. Photo: KShettima

Source: Twitter

The leave was approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to a press release issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President.

During the leave period, Shettima plans to dedicate time to study, reflection and intellectual renewal, with a focus on reviewing the administration's ongoing programmes and deepening his grasp of emerging national and global policy questions.

The statement said the break is intended to help prepare him for responsibilities ahead as the Federal Government pushes further with its Renewed Hope Agenda.

Shettima's Role Since 2023

Since taking office, the Vice President has been central to the coordination of several government initiatives spanning economic development, food security, humanitarian affairs, digital transformation, job creation and regional cooperation.

He has also served as the chair of the National Economic Council, a body that brings together governors of all 36 states, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor and other senior officials to deliberate on economic policy and the welfare of Nigerians.

Beyond domestic duties, Shettima has regularly stood in for President Tinubu at international and regional engagements, representing Nigeria on issues including economic integration, climate action, peace and security, and sustainable development.

The press release said Shettima "remains deeply committed to the ideals of loyalty, duty and service" that have shaped his tenure and that he will return to office at the end of the two-week period ready to resume his responsibilities.

Shettima urges ECOWAS to confront South Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vice-President Kashim Shettima has challenged South Africa to remember who funded its freedom, telling ECOWAS leaders that Nigerian students had money taken from their scholarship allowances to bankroll anti-apartheid liberation movements across Southern Africa.

Shettima made the remarks on Monday, July 20, while addressing the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Sierra Leone, where he pushed for a united West African response to xenophobic violence targeting African migrants in South Africa

Source: Legit.ng