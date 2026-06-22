Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, on Monday, June 22, 2026, called for President Bola Tinubu's resignation.

Legit.ng reports that Obi's call comes hours after Keir Starmer resigned as British prime minister (PM).

Peter Obi calls for President Tinubu’s resignation, citing “monumental failure in governance. Photo credit: s

Source: Facebook

Obi asks Tinubu resign as Nigeria's president

Obi accused President Tinubu, who assumed office in May 2023, of "monumental failure in governance."

Obi wrote on social media:

"The Prime Minister’s planned resignation comes amid mounting public frustration over a stagnant economy, a worsening cost-of-living crisis, and a perceived failure to honour key campaign pledges."

Furthermore, the former Anambra state governor explained that before 2015, President Tinubu had, on several occasions, led calls for then-President Goodluck Jonathan to resign over economic hardship and insecurity in the country.

He added:

"At present, however, these conditions have worsened. Electricity supply remains unreliable, insecurity has intensified in many areas, including kidnappings, and economic hardship has deepened rather than eased. Similar concerns are reflected across other critical sectors such as security, infrastructure, transportation, and anti-corruption efforts, all of which have regressed. We are in the worst possible condition."

Obi concluded:

"I, therefore, join Nigerians of goodwill in calling for the resignation of the President over monumental failure in governance. Such a gesture would help enthrone a political culture rooted in accountability and responsibility, rather than further entrenching impunity."

Obi's full statement, as shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, is reproduced below:

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng