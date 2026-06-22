The Dangote Refinery is facing a crude oil supply shortfall, receiving only half of the total cargoes it needs monthly to operate at full capacity

A report claims the shortage is not due to a lack of crude oil in Nigeria but due to structural and governance issues within the supply system

Data from the NMDRA shows crude deliveries to local refineries fell in May, raising concerns about fuel production and market stability

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Concerns are rising over the ability of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to sustain its output targets as it continues to face a significant shortfall in crude oil deliveries.

The facility, valued at about $20 billion with a capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, is reportedly operating well below expectations due to inadequate feedstock supply.

Dangote Refinery Faces Crude Oil Shortfall as Fuel Price Relief Hangs in the Balance

Source: Getty Images

Although the refinery requires roughly 13 crude cargoes monthly to run efficiently, it currently receives only about five cargoes supplied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

This leaves a deficit of about eight shipments each month, translating to an estimated 62% gap in crude requirements and leaving the plant operating at roughly one-third of its designed capacity.

Governance Questions and Market Structure Concerns

A report attributed to the African Energy Council argues that the challenge is not a lack of crude in Nigeria but rather how the distribution system is structured.

It suggests that competing interests within the supply chain may be influencing the flow of crude, especially where the same state-linked entity participates both as a supplier and a competitor in the downstream market.

The think tank also linked the dispute between the refinery and key federal institutions to broader governance issues rather than a simple commercial disagreement.

It described the situation as a stress test for the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, which was designed to encourage local refining and stabilise the domestic fuel market.

According to the analysis, unclear separation between regulatory and commercial roles in the petroleum sector continues to raise concerns about conflicts of interest and investor confidence.

Industry Data Reflects Broader Supply Decline

Recent figures from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority also show a downward trend in crude allocations to local refineries.

In May, total crude deliveries to domestic refiners averaged about 578,000 barrels per day, compared to roughly 612,000 barrels per day in April—representing a 5.6% decline.

Industry observers note that while Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity is gradually increasing, supply constraints remain a key challenge.

They add that refiners may continue to rely on supplementary imports in the short term to bridge the gap between available crude and operational requirements, as well as to stabilise fuel availability in the local market.

Dangote Refinery Faces Crude Oil Shortfall as Fuel Price Relief Hangs in the Balance

Source: Getty Images

Marketers send strong message to Dangote, refiners

We also highlighted facts about the call by the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) for a reduction in petrol prices in response to declining global crude oil costs.

This change is seen as essential for alleviating the financial burden facing households and businesses in Nigeria.

The growing disparity between imported and domestically refined fuel prices raises concerns about market fairness and consumer rights.

Source: Legit.ng