Trump claims Starmer may resign due to failures in immigration and energy policies

Scrutiny mounts on Starmer's leadership amid internal Labour tensions and poor local election performance

Trump announces no fees for vessels in Strait of Hormuz during the agreed 60-day ceasefire period

US President Donald Trump has reacted to reports surrounding British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s future, claiming the Labour leader could resign after what he described as failures in handling immigration and energy policies.

Trump made the comments on his Truth Social platform amid speculation that Starmer may announce a timetable for leaving office.

Immigration and energy failures put pressure on Keir Starmer’s leadership. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

US president criticises migration and energy policies

In his post, Trump wrote: “Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“He failed badly on two very important subjects – IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well! President DJT.”

The statement comes after months of disagreements between the two leaders over issues including border controls and energy policy.

Trump previously warned of political challenges

The US president has previously urged Starmer to adopt tougher immigration measures and reconsider restrictions on North Sea oil exploration.

Last month, Trump suggested that surviving political pressure would be difficult for Starmer following Labour’s poor performance in local elections, advising him to address immigration concerns and energy issues.

Pressure mounts over Starmer’s leadership

Starmer has faced increasing scrutiny over internal Labour Party tensions, policy decisions and concerns from some lawmakers about his government’s performance.

Reports indicate discussions over his political future have intensified, although government sources have continued to insist that he remains focused on leading the country.

The developments have added to uncertainty surrounding the future of the UK government as Labour faces growing debate over leadership and direction.

Expert reacts

An international expert, Kayode Samuel, while speaking with Legit.ng on Sunday, June 21. said:

"The reason Starmer got to be PM is because most of the electorate failed to vote, because they were fed up with politicians lies. That includes Reform who stood in 24."

Trump reacts to Strait of Hormuz devt

US President Donald Trump has announced fresh directives concerning the Strait of Hormuz, following Iran’s claim that the key maritime route had been closed to tanker traffic amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Trump said no transit fees would be imposed on vessels using the strategic waterway during the 60-day ceasefire period agreed with Iran.

Source: Legit.ng