Long after the collapse of the Old Oyo Empire, Legit.ng has published a detailed story on the factors that led to its collapse.

The article also explains the origins of how the Old Oyo Empire developed one of the strongest military forces in history

It further highlights some of the wars the Old Oyo Empire fought and won years before the arrival of colonial rule

There are hundreds of cultures and traditions around the world, each with its own history and distinct language. While several individuals place importance on their cultural beliefs and traditions, the same importance is also placed on their history.

In Nigeria, there are several languages, tribes, and cultures which many people pride themselves on belonging to.

How the Old Oyo Empire dominated Yorubaland for centuries. Photo Source: World History

Source: Twitter

Brief history of the Old Oyo Empire

Among the many cultures that have attracted human interest, the Yoruba culture has, for years, continued to raise questions as people are always interested in knowing how it evolved and becoming familiar with it.

In this article, Legit.ng summarised the deep history of the Old Oyo Empire.

Between the 17th and 19th centuries in what is today known as Southwest Nigeria, the Oyo Empire flourished as a result of the strength of its military force of cavalry units, as the Old Oyo Empire used this to dominate other regions in Yorubaland.

The Oyo Empire was one of the most powerful kingdoms in what is now southwest Nigeria. It became very strong between the 17th and 19th centuries.

The empire built a powerful army, especially its horse riders, which helped it defeat and control many other Yoruba kingdoms. Its capital was at Old Oyo, close to the Niger River.

The Oyo Empire got rich through trade. It played a major role in the slave trade by moving people from Africa to the coast, where European ships took them away.

Over time, the Oyo Empire became weaker as Islamic states from the north grew more powerful.

What made the Old Oyo Empire one of the strongest kingdoms in Yorubaland. Photo Source: World History

Source: TikTok

Origins of the Oyo Empire

The Oyo Kingdom, headed by an Alaafin or Alafin (King), traced its origiOn to the ancient kingdom of Ife, one of the oldest Yoruba kingdoms in what is now southwestern Nigeria.

According to reports from World History, the founder of the Oyo Kingdom was Oranmiyan, also called Oranyan. He was the son of Oduduwa and the founder of the Ife Kingdom.

From around 1450, Oyo traded with northern kingdoms such as Hausaland. They also traded with Portuguese merchants who arrived by sea. Later, the British, French, and Dutch also joined the trade.

Economy of the Oyo Empire

The Oyo Empire covered different types of land, including rainforest and dry forest.

The people of Oyo grew crops such as yams. They also produced palm oil and caught fish. They were skilled in farming tools and weapons.

The Oyo traded many goods, including kola nuts, pepper, ivory, gold, and people. They also imported goods. These goods crossed the Sahara Desert before reaching the Oyo Empire.

Expansion of the Oyo Empire

The Oyo Empire became larger because it had a strong army. The empire was able to get horses, which made its army more powerful than many of its neighbours.

As Oyo grew stronger, it defeated and controlled several kingdoms, including Borgu, Nupe, Owu, and Ede. Although the Nupe once captured Old Oyo around 1535, the Oyo later took it back and continued to expand.

The main reason for Oyo’s expansion was to control important trade routes where goods such as salt and gold were exchanged.

The Oyo Empire also fought the Kingdom of Dahomey between 1726 and 1730. Oyo won the war, and after the victory, Dahomey accepted Oyo’s authority. This gave the Oyo Empire access to the Atlantic coast.

Decline of the Oyo Empire

The Oyo Empire remained powerful for many years, but it later became weak because of internal problems.

There were frequent disagreements between the Alaafin (king), his council of chiefs, and the military leaders. While some wanted peace and trade, others preferred war and expansion. These disagreements weakened the empire and made it harder to control the kingdoms under its rule.

In the early 1800s, the Fulani, who were expanding their Islamic empire from the north, attacked Oyo. Around the 1820s, they captured Ilorin, an important part of the Oyo Empire.

Later, Britain took control of the area. In 1861, part of present-day Nigeria became a British colony. By 1914, Northern and Southern Nigeria were joined together, and in 1960, Nigeria gained its independence.

Lawmakers move to create new states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that people in Southwest Nigeria want new states to be created. Lawmakers in the National Assembly are discussing it, but it is not easy because the law must be changed and many people must agree.

The new states being talked about include Ijebu, Coastal, Ibadan, Igbomina, and New Oyo State, which will come from existing states like Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo.

Source: Legit.ng