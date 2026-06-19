The NDC has reportedly nominated Funsho Doherty as its 2027 governorship candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Lagos

Doherty, who is a known critic of the APC administration in Lagos, announced his nomination in a statement on Friday, June 19

However, the claim by Doherty in a social media post on Friday has started generating reactions from Nigerians, who projected his chances in the election

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced Funsho Doherty, a popular critic of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as its governorship candidate in the Lagos 2027 gubernatorial elections.

Doherty announced the development in a social media post on Friday, June 19, adding that he accepted the nomination with "profound humility, gratitude, and a clear sense of purpose," and promised inclusive leadership if elected in the 2027 elections.

Funsho Doherty reportedly appointed as NDC governorship candidate Photo Credit: @funsodoherty

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

"I am deeply grateful for the confidence our great party has placed in me and for our shared belief that Lagos deserves much better, inclusive leadership that works for everyone. The real work begins now. Together, we will build the Lagos that we know is possible."

Doherty is one of the Lagos indigene who is known for his regular and logical criticism of the APC administration in Lagos state, and his nomination is expected to be a strong challenge for the ruling party in the 2027 elections.

Nigerians react as NDC picks Doherty as guber candidate

His nomination has started generating mixed reactions from the supporters of the party. Below are some of their comments:

Timi Nez urged Doherty to have Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour on his side:

"Two forces that can shake APC Lagos if they come together are @funsodoherty and @GRVlagos, so Sir, do all possible to have this guy on your side. The desperation should be to take Lagos back from APC, good governance for the people and true transformation for all."

Nigerians react as NDC picks Funsho Doherty as Lagos governorship candidate Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Bignamedano recounted his encounter with the NDC chieftain:

"Congratulations. I wish you success at Ikeja when we meet, and you said I hope so and we shook hands. I wish you success in the coming election. I hope to meet you again, but this time in Alimosho."

Ayobami explained the challenges before the NDC candidate ahead of the poll:

"I don’t even know you, not until the primary’s day that we saw your name on the slip. You’re not even on the ground in my local Government. You have hard work to do. For me to say I don’t know you. Definitely, ordinary party members don’t."

Theebigglovee alleged that Doherty did not win the primary in Lagos:

"You who didn't win the primaries and lost woefully will defeat APC. You are not winking a ward in Lagos. NDC is a distraction in the Lagos Governorship election; the contest is between APC and ADC. This candidate is a paperweight who couldn't win primaries."

You can read the full statement from Doherty on X here:

Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity.

The 2027 presidential hopeful decried the state of insecurity in the country, and his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng