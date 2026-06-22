Breaking: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Resigns as Details Emerge

Keir Starmer resigns as UK Prime Minister and Labour leader in emotional farewell address

Starmer announces leadership transition with nominations for new leader opening July 9

Reflecting on his tenure, Starmer emphasizes focus on family life post-politics

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has officially resigned as both head of government and leader of the Labour Party, confirming the end of his tenure in an emotional address delivered outside 10 Downing Street on Monday, June 22.

‘I have heard the answer,’ says Starmer

A major political shake-up unfolds in the UK as Keir Starmer resigns, with nominations for his successor set to open on July 9. Photo credit: Keir Starmer

Source: Getty Images

In his farewell statement, Starmer said he accepted the verdict of his party with “good grace”, noting that internal sentiment made it clear he was no longer the preferred figure to lead Labour into the next general election.

“I will resign as leader of the Labour Party,” he said, adding that all his decisions in office were guided by the principle of “putting the country I love first”.

Transition plan and party timeline set

Starmer revealed he had informed King Charles of his decision and instructed the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee to begin the leadership process, with nominations expected to open on July 9 and conclude before the summer recess.

He added that the aim is to ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament reconvenes in September, while he continues in office temporarily to oversee an orderly transition.

Reflects on tenure and future plans

Speaking alongside his wife outside Downing Street, Starmer described his arrival at Number 10 as “the proudest moment of my life”, insisting he had worked to rebuild a party he described as previously “politically, financially and morally bankrupt”.

Looking ahead, he said he intends to focus on family life, adding that he hopes to be a better husband and father to his “fantastic wife” and “beautiful children” as he exits frontline politics.

Trump reacts to Starmer's resignation

Previously, Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump has reacted to reports surrounding British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s future, claiming the Labour leader could resign after what he described as failures in handling immigration and energy policies.

Trump made the comments on his Truth Social platform amid speculation that Starmer may announce a timetable for leaving office.

Source: Legit.ng