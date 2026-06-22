A Nigerian immigrant gave up his dream of watching the football tournament to pay his monthly house rent

A Canadian content creator challenged passersby on a harbour boardwalk to kick a ball into a miniature net

The young man received a free stadium ticket to watch the live tournament after scoring the shot

A Nigerian immigrant identified as Ademola has been left overwhelmed with emotion after receiving a surprise ticket to the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Canada.

The 31-year-old expat, popularly known as Dee, had previously given up all hopes of watching the live matches because of high ticket costs.

A lonely Nigerian living in Canada receives a free ticket to a FIFA World Cup match. Photo credit: @neenib/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Canada-based Nigerian man gets dream fulfilled

Ademola met a popular content creator, NK (@neenib), who was challenging passersby on a harbour boardwalk. While speaking with the host after scoring a soccer challenge, the young man opened up about his bittersweet migration journey from Nigeria. He described the immense loneliness of moving to a new continent alone without his family members.

Ademola said:

“The first period when I came, it was mad lonely because I have no family here. Moving to a new town is hard, try moving to a new continent.”

When asked about his tournament plans, Ademola explained that his finances forced him to choose between football and survival. The creator then pulled out a surprise video message revealing the free gift.

Ademola said:

“They were almost the same price as my rent. And I'm like... World Cup, rent, World Cup, rent? Rent is more important.”

Upon realising the ticket was real, the young man broke down in disbelief. The clip ended with him celebrating live at the stadium during the Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina match on June 12, 2026.

Sharing his joy, he said:

"Off my bucket list... I never thought I would be at a World Cup game. This means the world to me. I love Canada so much."

Reactions to Nigerian man surprise gift

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Liam said:

"He put in the work for 6-7 years."

AMMAGHOST said:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 to the world."

KHALIFAH said:

"He said and I quote, love more, hate less, be patient with one another. 🥺🖤"

Watch the lovely video below:

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that opta's supercomputer has revised its predictions and identified a new team most likely to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Source: Legit.ng