Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho has ordered notorious herders engaged in kidnapping and robbery to leave the southwest region immediately

The authenticity of this eviction notice remains uncertain, but it reflects rising concerns about herder-related aggression

Previously, Igboho issued a similar notice during President Buhari's administration, which led to his detention in Benin Republic for nearly three years

Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has ordered notorious herders involved in kidnapping and robbery in the southwest to vacate the area immediately.

This message was reportedly communicated in an audio recording on Tuesday, July 16, through his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki.

Sunday Igboho Issues Fresh Quit Notice to Armed Herders in Southwest Photo credit: @RealSundayIgboh/@Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, while the authenticity of the notice is uncertain, it appears to be a response to ongoing complaints from residents in the Oke Ogun region of Oyo state, who have faced various forms of violence from these herders.

Resident speaks on activities of herders in S/west

A resident said that the herders had escalated their aggressive actions by engaging in kidnappings, killings, and obstructing farmers from accessing their lands.

Recall that the activist previously issued a similar eviction notice to Fulani herders during President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, which prompted security forces to take action against him, resulting in his detention in Benin Republic for nearly three years before he was eventually granted bail.

Igboho to establish security for farmers' protection

A few weeks ago, Igboho warned the armed herders to vacate the area, indicating his intention to establish security teams to protect farmers from harassment, Premium Times reported.

In an audio message, Koiki, speaking in Yoruba, stated:

“On July 15, 2024, all Fulani people living in Oke Ogun, living inside the bushes there, who are kidnappers and are killing the people, are immediately ordered to leave now.

"Sunday Igboho said he would continue his work at Oke-Ogun, in Kishi and all communities that made up Oke-Ogun. He said he would touch all those places remaining.

“All Fulanis should leave the bush in Oke-Ogun. The forest does not belong to you. The land belongs to us.”

He also mentioned that he was anticipating a response from the Obas in other regions of Yoruba land, urging them to speak out if they were experiencing attacks from Fulani individuals in their areas.

Herdsmen attack Amotekun operatives

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that herdsmen injured several individuals, including members of the Ondo state Security Network in Akure North local government area.

The incident occurred as personnel from the Amotekun were enforcing the anti-open grazing law at Igoba, along Ado Road.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng