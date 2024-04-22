The federal government has been given two months to approve a proposal by the Yoruba Self-Determination Movement

The proposal for the peaceful breakaway of the Yoruba Nation from Nigeria following some negotiation

As part of its reason for the proposal, the movement led by Prof Banji Akintoye is that the Yoruba people can no longer bear the killings of their own by Fulani headsmen in their land

Prof Banji Akintoye and Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, seeking a peaceful breakaway of Yoruba tribe from Nigeria.

In the letter signed by both Akintoye, Igboho and one Ola Ademola, the Yoruba Self-Determination Movement called on President Tinubu to set up a negotiation team to preside over talks leading to the secession.

The initiators of the letter demanded that within the next two months, but not later than June 15, 2024, the federal government should inform members of the Yoruba Self-determination Movement that it has agreed to their proposal for negotiation.

They also asked the government to invite the United Nations, African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, to send observers to the negotiation meetings, Punch reports.

Leaders of the movement claimed that in Yoruba land, Fulani attacks, killings and kidnappings are unrelenting and are coming daily, leading to horrific instability, and forcing most of farmers to abandon farming altogether, thereby dooming the people to years and years of famine.

Citing and unofficial report, the movement stated that Fulani herdsmen had killed as many as 29,000 Yoruba people since 2015 till date, and went on to argue that that aforementioned reasons were enough for them to seek breakaway from Nigeria.

The letter read in part:

“All these actions by the Fulani are, to us Yoruba, a sufficient reason for our seeking to separate our Yoruba Nation from Nigeria. Most of us, Yoruba have no confidence in the ‘restructuring’ that some of our most respected Yoruba leaders (such as our fathers in our highly exalted Afenifere) are advocating.

“And our reason is that we know that restructuring cannot keep the Fulani marauders away from our homeland. Since, after restructuring, the Fulani would still be Nigerians like us, and would still have full citizens’ rights to come in large numbers, and with weapons and intent to kill and destroy and seize land, to our homeland.

“The Fulani elite seem to be saying in effect that they intend to make Nigeria ungovernable for President Tinubu, and that they would never accept any official action of his..."

Nigerian Army to decide fate of Igboho

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army had said that if Sunday Adeyemo ‘Igboho’ is focused on making the security situation in Nigeria better, it has no problem with the Yoruba Nation agitator.

The Army, however, said if what Igboho is saying is to disregard the Armed forces, “definitely, he is out of line”.

