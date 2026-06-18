Fire Guts Multi-Storey Building of Popular Bank on Lagos Island; Videos Emerge
- A fire outbreak has disrupted activities at a multi-storey commercial building housing a bank branch on Lagos Island
- Thick smoke has been seen rising as traders and residents have gathered around the affected Broad Street area
- Emergency responders have arrived at the scene, while the cause of fire and casualty details remain unconfirmed
A fire outbreak disrupted activities on Thursday, June 18, at a multi-storey commercial building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, where a branch of Polaris Bank is located.
The incident, which sent thick smoke rising into the sky, drew attention from traders, residents, and passersby in the busy commercial hub.
Videos shared online showed the building surrounded as people gathered outside to watch what was happening.
Emergency responders, including firefighters, quickly arrived at the scene and began efforts to put out the flames. Their focus was also on stopping the fire from spreading to nearby buildings in the densely packed area.
At the time of reporting, the exact cause of the fire had not been confirmed.
Authorities had also not released any official statement on what triggered the incident.
There is, however, no confirmed report of deaths or injuries. Meanwhile, conflicting online claims about possible casualties were circulating, though officials had not verified any of them.
See clips below:
Source: Legit.ng
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