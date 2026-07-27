The ICPC wrote to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria seeking professional action against oncologist Bello Abubakar

The National Hospital, Abuja told the ICPC it had no record of El-Rufai as a patient and never authorised the medical report

An affidavit filed before the High Court of Nasarawa State shows Abubakar visited El-Rufai only twice, with no clinical examination done

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has written to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), asking the body to open disciplinary proceedings against Bello Abubakar, the oncologist at the centre of the alleged medical report forgery tied to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai's bail application.

In a letter addressed to the Medical and Dental Practitioners' Investigation Panel, the ICPC chairman asked that a formal complaint be registered against Abubakar for professional misconduct.

The ICPC has called for disciplinary action against oncologist Bello Abubakar. Photo credit: @elrufai/@icpchq

Source: Twitter

The petition was backed by an affidavit dated July 7, 2026, sworn before the High Court of Nasarawa State. The MDCN confirmed receipt of the complaint on July 8.

What the affidavit revealed

The affidavit was deposed to by Alex Omamuli, an ICPC investigator who worked on the corruption probe against El-Rufai between 2024 and 2025. According to Omamuli, El-Rufai filed a bail application on health grounds before the Kaduna State High Court and submitted a medical report dated June 10, 2026, signed by Abubakar on National Hospital, Abuja letterhead.

After receiving the report, the ICPC wrote to the hospital's Chief Medical Director, Muhammad Mahmud, on June 17 to verify it. Mahmud responded on June 18, saying El-Rufai had no hospital number on file, no matching record in the electronic medical records system, and no documented visit to any doctor or department at the facility.

The hospital said it had no knowledge of the report until the ICPC brought it to their attention, and confirmed that Abubakar, though a retired staff member currently on contract, issued the document without management's knowledge or approval.

The affidavit also noted that Abubakar visited El-Rufai at the ICPC detention facility only twice, on June 8 and June 18, and that on both occasions only a blood pressure check was carried out. No blood, urine, tissue, or any other sample was taken from El-Rufai during either visit. Regular check-ups by both El-Rufai's personal physicians and the commission's in-house doctors found no symptoms consistent with the diagnosis stated in the disputed report, Premium Times reported.

Criminal charges already filed

The ICPC had previously charged Abubakar on four counts, accusing him of authoring a report titled "Medical Report and Expert Opinion for Urgent Medical Intervention", knowing its contents to be false, and submitting it before a Commissioner for Oaths in Kaduna to support the bail bid.

The charges include giving false information to mislead a public officer, conferring an unfair advantage using his professional position, conspiracy to fabricate false information, and dishonestly presenting the document as carrying the National Hospital's authority, Punch reported.

Mahmud is listed as a prosecution witness and is expected to tell the court that Abubakar handed the report to El-Rufai's family without conducting the required examination and without the hospital's authorisation.

Abubakar is currently in ICPC custody. He is presumed innocent unless found guilty by a court. El-Rufai has denied all corruption charges against him and has maintained that the prosecutions are politically motivated.

El-Rufai's wife sends message to Tinubu

The family of former Kaduna state governor Nasir el-Rufai has called on President Bola Tinubu to step in after they were unable to meet the bail conditions set by the court handling his case.

The ADC chieftain's wife, Asiya, said the family had been unable to secure the required property attestation from the traditional council of Kaduna state, which was among the documents demanded to complete bail formalities.

Source: Legit.ng