US President Donald Trump publicly thanked Morocco's King Mohammed VI after a major new highway was named after him

The 1,055-kilometre highway runs from Tiznit to Dakhla in the disputed territory of Western Sahara

The gesture highlighted the long-standing ties between Washington and Rabat, rooted in a friendship treaty dating back to 1786

US President Donald Trump has expressed gratitude to Morocco's King Mohammed VI after the North African country named a newly built highway after him.

Trump posted his thanks on Sunday via Truth Social, his personal social media platform, sharing a video of the road now officially called the "President Donald J. Trump" highway.

Trump expresses gratitude as Morocco names a 1,055 km highway in his honor. Photo credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Thank you to Highly Respected Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco — such a great honor," he wrote, adding that he hoped to travel the full length of the road "someday, hopefully soon."

Morocco's new highway named after Trump

According to TRT Africa, the highway covers 1,055 kilometres, running from Tiznit in southern Morocco to Dakhla, a city located in Western Sahara, a territory whose political status remains disputed internationally.

The road represents a significant infrastructure project for the region and a notable diplomatic gesture from Rabat.

Washington and Rabat's long-standing friendship

The naming of the highway underscored the close relationship that Morocco and the United States have maintained for centuries. The two countries share the longest unbroken treaty of friendship in American history, signed in 1786, making Morocco one of the first nations to formally recognise the United States as an independent country.

The tribute from Morocco to a sitting US president reflects the continued warmth between both governments and signals Rabat's interest in strengthening bilateral relations under Trump's current administration.

King Mohammed VI highlights friendship with Trump through a landmark highway tribute. Photo credit: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

11 African countries whose citizens can visit Morocco

Legit.ng earlier reported that Morocco has removed visa requirements for citizens of many African countries who wish to travel to the country for various reasons. In a detailed list published on the website of the Moroccan government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned several countries, many of which are from other continents.

Source: Legit.ng