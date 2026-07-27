The naira rose by N18.09 week-on-week in the official market, closing at N1,362.09 per dollar on Friday, July 25, 2026

Nigeria's external reserves climbed to $52.52 billion as of July 17, providing roughly 11 months of import cover

Standard Chartered's chief investment officer weighed in on what the stronger dollar means for emerging markets like Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's naira held firm against the US dollar this week, gaining ground in both the official and parallel markets even as the greenback strengthened globally, buoyed by improved domestic liquidity, rising foreign reserves and sustained confidence in the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) exchange rate reforms.

Data from the CBN showed the naira closed at N1,362.09 per dollar on Friday in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), up from N1,380.18 the previous Friday, a week-on-week improvement of N18.09, or 1.3 per cent.

Experts reveal the reason behind the surge in the naira's strength despite the dollar's gain. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

On the same day, the currency also edged up N5.67 against Thursday's close of N1,367.76.

In the parallel market, the naira closed at N1,407 per dollar, compared with N1,412 a week earlier.

Why the dollar is rising globally

The naira's resilience stands out because it coincides with a period of broad dollar strength. J.P. Morgan Global Research recently upgraded its dollar outlook, pointing to a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve and continued strength in the American labour market.

The dollar index hovered near a three-week high on Friday at around 101.3, partly driven by fresh tariff measures from US President Donald Trump that stoked global trade concerns.

Analysts also cited rising geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran as a factor pushing investors towards the dollar as a safe-haven asset.

What is keeping the naira stable

Several domestic factors have helped the naira resist the usual pressure that comes with a stronger dollar. Total turnover at the NFEM window surged by 119.9 per cent during the week to $4.2 billion on Thursday, up from $2.01 billion on Monday.

Deal volumes also rose, climbing from 1,216 transactions to 1,348. In the interbank segment, turnover grew by 51.3 per cent to $1.43 billion on Friday from $944.16 million at the start of the week.

Nigeria's external reserves have also played a significant role. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, speaking after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, said gross reserves reached $52.52 billion as of July 17, 2026, up from $50.47 billion at the end of May.

He attributed the increase to oil-related tax receipts and third-party inflows. The reserves now cover about 11 months of imports, well above the internationally recommended three-month minimum.

According to a report by BusinessDay, Manpreet Gill, chief investment officer for Africa, Middle East and Europe at Standard Chartered, said the current dollar strength is largely temporary.

Experts explain dollar's surge

"Our view is that both of those factors should gradually fade.

Assuming inflation continues to moderate, and there are no significant new shocks, we expect US bond yields to ease over time, reducing support for the dollar," Gill said.

CBN releases new exchange rate as naira gains despite dollar's surge. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

He added that prolonged dollar strength raises import costs and discourages capital flows into emerging markets, while a more stable dollar would benefit currencies like the naira.

Analysts say the naira's near-term outlook will depend on whether the CBN's reforms hold, reserves continue to grow, and global conditions become more supportive.

Naira holds firm against dollar

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian naira maintained its stability against the United States dollar at the official foreign exchange market on Monday, July 13, 2026, despite mounting global economic pressures that have strengthened the greenback and weighed on several emerging market currencies.

Latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the local currency closed at N1,379.6504 per US dollar, almost unchanged from its opening rate of N1,379.6201, reflecting another day of calm trading at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

The relatively stable exchange rate came as demand for foreign currency remained subdued, while available dollar supply was sufficient to meet market needs.

Source: Legit.ng