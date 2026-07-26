Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum approved the appointment of four Special Advisers and one Senior Technical Assistant

The new political appointments were made under Section 196(1) of Nigeria's 1999 Constitution to strengthen governance in Borno

Zulum urged the five new appointees to use their expertise to rebuild communities and consolidate peace across the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Maiduguri, Borno State - Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has approved the appointment of four Special Advisers and a Senior Technical Assistant (STA) as part of moves to strengthen his administration's post-insurgency recovery efforts.

The Governor's Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, said the appointments were made under Section 196(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

As reported by Daily Trust, Iliya confirmed the appointments in an official statement issued on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Newly appointed officials in Borno

The four Special Advisers named by the Governor are Engr. Ali Goni Lawan, Hon. Ali Sheriff Galgal, Hon. Bukar Aliyu Daja, and Hon. Makinta M. Zarami. Engr. Gujja Bukar Dalori was separately appointed as Senior Technical Assistant on Reconstruction.

The statement said the appointments are intended to reinforce the administration's drive towards effective governance, reconstruction, and sustainable development following seventeen years of Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

Zulum's message to appointees

Governor Zulum congratulated all five officials and called on them to justify the trust placed in them through dedication and selfless service.

He also urged them to bring their professional experience to bear on his administration's vision of rebuilding communities, consolidating peace, and delivering quality services to the people of Borno State.

Nasarawa governor appoints 9 new advisors

Recall that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State dropped eight Special Advisers just two days after sacking six commissioners.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor simultaneously named nine new Special Advisers with portfolios spread across the state's 13 local government areas.

The Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, issued the official statement on Friday.

Tinubu appoints former Ekiti governor Fayose

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu finally given a political appointment to former Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose.

The Nigerian leader appointed Fayose as chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Tinubu approved 26 new appointments across 10 federal agencies and commissions, all taking immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng