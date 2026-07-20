President Tinubu has finally given a political appointment to Former Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose

The Nigerian leader appointed ex-Governor Fayose as chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

President Tinubu approved 26 new appointments across 10 federal agencies and commissions, all taking immediate effect

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed former Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose as chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

This is as the Nigerian leader approved 26 new appointments into 10 federal agencies and commissions. The presidency confirmed that all appointments take immediate effect.

Fayose will lead the REA board alongside two new members, Alhaji Ahmadu Abubakar and Engineer Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta. The incumbent Director-General, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, and three previously appointed executive directors remain on the board.

Breaking: Tinubu Appoints Former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose as REA Chairman

Source: Twitter

Other Key Postings Across Federal Agencies

Major General Junaid Bindawa was named chairman of the National Salary and Wages Commission. Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas, a former member of the House of Representatives from Lagos, will serve as secretary of the commission. Seven commissioners and members were also appointed to the body, drawn from states including Oyo, Kaduna, Borno, Enugu, Edo and Kogi.

Tosin Johnson Adeyanju, who previously served as executive secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund, moves to the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission as its new secretary.

Dr Abuh Mohammed was named director-general of the National Population Commission, while Dr Akinola Odeyemi will take over as managing director of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. Dr Anthony Inalegwu Godwin was appointed chairman and chief executive of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission.

Engineer Julius Oloro, a former council chairman, becomes the new chief executive of the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation in Kwara State. He replaces the late Dr A.R. Kamal.

Dr Abdullahi Maikano Saidu was appointed chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, with six board members joining him: Mohammed Asmau, Mohammed Aliyu Makama, Dr Suleiman Gidado, Louis O. Ndukwe, Amaechi Ugwele and Olaniyi Idowu Onikola.

Shuni Muhammad Dahiru will take over as executive secretary of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, replacing Prof. Shu'aibu Shehu Aliyu.

Rounding out the batch, Gisaor Vincent Iorja, an economist, legal scholar, and the current secretary of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, was appointed executive director of finance at the Federal Housing Authority.

Source: Legit.ng