A band member of Fuji star KWAM1 stepped forward to take full responsibility for a viral on-stage moment that sparked widespread backlash online

Olawale Adekoya explained the controversial beat and its improvised lyrics were born from a backstage joke long before the paternity scandal erupted

The apology came as KWAM1 faced growing public scrutiny following a woman's claims that the singer fathered her daughter, Azizat

A member of KWAM1’s band, Olawale Adekoya, has publicly addressed the controversy surrounding a viral performance where the Fuji legend was accused of shading a woman who recently alleged he fathered her daughter.

In a heartfelt video statement, Adekoya took full responsibility for the incident, clarifying that the interpretation of the percussion beat, which many linked to the sensitive paternity scandal, was entirely his doing.

KWAM1’s band member reveals his stance on singer's pregnancy shade song controversy. Credit: @k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

“Hello everyone, my name is Olawale Adekoya and I'm here to address the viral video… I will start by taking full responsibility of whatever happened on stage on that particular day because I was the one who interpreted the Aluju to Alaji when the percussionists were playing the beats,” he explained.

Adekoya stressed that the beat in question was not new and had long been part of the band’s repertoire.

He revealed it was originally created by fellow band member Mr. Anyokule Anyolowo and had no meaning attached to it until playful backstage banter gave rise to different interpretations.

“This particular beat that caused the whole issue is not new… it has become one of Alaji's favourite Alujus so far. He's always excited whenever he hears the beats,” Adekoya said, adding that KWAM1 himself was unaware of the interpretation.

He emphasised that the moment was born out of excitement and not intended to mock or hurt anyone:

“Honestly speaking, from the beginning of that show, Alaji was in a very good mood… everybody were all excited. That was why you could see how everybody were laughing during that moment because we were doing everything out of excitement and it was not intentional.”

KWAM1’s band member breaks silence on singer's pregnancy shade song amid paternity backlash. Credit: @k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Adekoya apologised repeatedly, insisting KWAM1 had no involvement in the interpretation:

“Alaji knew nothing about this. He was not involved in the interpretation, he never told us anything, he didn't put any words to our mouth… We are very very sorry about it and to everyone who was also disappointed, please please please we are very very sorry.”

This comes after a woman alleged KWAM1 fathered her daughter, Azizat, claiming the singer rejected the pregnancy and urged her to terminate it.

In response, KWAM1 released a song where he sang: “Any unplanned pregnancy is a free gift.”

Watch Kwam1's band member speak below:

Kwam 1 urges Yoruba leaders to unite

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fuji legend Kwam1 called on Yoruba leaders to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in tackling insecurity.

In a video shared on Instagram, he appealed to Sunday Igboho and Gani Adams to mobilise warriors and influential figures across Yorubaland against kidnappings and killings.

Kwam 1 stressed that unity and collective action are essential to end the menace during Tinubu’s tenure.

Source: Legit.ng