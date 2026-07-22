Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Lebanon Without Visa in 2026, 7 Under GCC
- The Lebanese General Security department has detailed the official visa guidelines and entry requirements for foreign nationals
- Citizens from over 70 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada, can enter Lebanon visa-free
- Nigerian passport holders are also eligible for a 1-month visa on arrival, but they must meet strict financial conditions
The Lebanese Republic, through its General Security directorate, has outlined the comprehensive visa policy governing entry into the country.
While passport holders from highly-rated global nations enjoy seamless visa-free access, the policy contains highly specific and strict requirements for citizens of developing countries, including Nigeria.
Countries eligible for visa-free entry to Lebanon
Under the Second Article (Section One) of the Lebanese travel guidelines, citizens from select developed nations are granted a cost-free, one-month visa on arrival at Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport or any other border post.
This visa can be extended up to three months free of charge.
The approved countries include:
- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Greece, Croatia, Ukraine, Russia, and others.
- Americas: United States of America, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, and Uruguay.
- Asia & Oceania: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and Georgia.
Additionally, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, including:
- Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait
- The UAE
- Bahrain
- Qatar
- Oman
- Jordan
For Nigerians looking to visit Lebanon for tourism, the Lebanese General Security operates a conditional visa on arrival system under its "Eighth Article."
The Lebanese government explicitly warns that tourists who are granted free visa do not permit the holder to work. Any attempt to take up gainful employment on a tourist visa is considered a breach of immigration laws and can lead to detention, financial penalties, and deportation.
African countries with visa-free entry to Germany
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Republic of Germany, through its Federal Foreign Office, has updated its visa requirements and exemption list.
Only two African nations have been cleared for visa-free entry, allowing their citizens to enter Germany without an entry visa.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng