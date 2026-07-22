The Lebanese General Security department has detailed the official visa guidelines and entry requirements for foreign nationals

Citizens from over 70 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada, can enter Lebanon visa-free

Nigerian passport holders are also eligible for a 1-month visa on arrival, but they must meet strict financial conditions

The Lebanese Republic, through its General Security directorate, has outlined the comprehensive visa policy governing entry into the country.

While passport holders from highly-rated global nations enjoy seamless visa-free access, the policy contains highly specific and strict requirements for citizens of developing countries, including Nigeria.

Lebanon officially released countries whose citizens can visit visa-free. Photo credit: Joseph Aoun

Source: UGC

Countries eligible for visa-free entry to Lebanon

Under the Second Article (Section One) of the Lebanese travel guidelines, citizens from select developed nations are granted a cost-free, one-month visa on arrival at Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport or any other border post.

This visa can be extended up to three months free of charge.

The approved countries include:

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Greece, Croatia, Ukraine, Russia, and others.

Americas: United States of America, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, and Uruguay.

Asia & Oceania: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and Georgia.

Additionally, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, including:

Saudi Arabia Kuwait The UAE Bahrain Qatar Oman Jordan

For Nigerians looking to visit Lebanon for tourism, the Lebanese General Security operates a conditional visa on arrival system under its "Eighth Article."

The Lebanese government explicitly warns that tourists who are granted free visa do not permit the holder to work. Any attempt to take up gainful employment on a tourist visa is considered a breach of immigration laws and can lead to detention, financial penalties, and deportation.

African countries with visa-free entry to Germany

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Republic of Germany, through its Federal Foreign Office, has updated its visa requirements and exemption list.

Only two African nations have been cleared for visa-free entry, allowing their citizens to enter Germany without an entry visa.

Source: Legit.ng