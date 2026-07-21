INEC Opens 2026 Recruitment Portal for 5 Grade Levels, Lists Available Positions

INEC opened its 2026 recruitment portal on Monday, July 20, inviting Nigerians to apply for entry-level positions across five grade levels

Available vacancies span three cadres, covering roles in accounting, law, ICT, engineering, and registration area administration

The commission warned that the application is free and that anyone found submitting forged documents could face disqualification and prosecution

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) launched its 2026 recruitment exercise on Monday, July 20, opening an online portal for Nigerians interested in entry-level roles across Grade Levels 07, 08, 09, 10, and 12. The application window closes on Monday, July 27.

The commission said the exercise is designed to strengthen its capacity in electoral administration, voter registration, data management, and election logistics ahead of future polls.

INEC recruitment portal opens, inviting Nigerians to apply for entry‑level positions across five grade levels. Photo credit: INECNigeria/x

Source: Twitter

INEC stressed that the process is entirely free of charge, and cautioned that anyone who submits false information or forged credentials will be disqualified and may be prosecuted.

Positions available and who can apply

Vacancies are grouped into three cadres. The Professional Cadre, covering Grade Levels 09, 10, and 12, includes roles for Accountants, Clinical Officers, Lawyers, ICT Officers, Engineers, and Quantity Surveyors. Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree or higher, relevant professional certifications such as NBA, COREN, ICAN, or ANAN, a minimum of two years post-qualification experience, and an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

The Administrative Officer II position, designated as Registration Area Officer at Grade Level 08, is open to candidates with a bachelor's degree, Higher National Diploma, or equivalent qualification in the Social Sciences, Humanities, or Sciences. Applicants must also demonstrate proficiency in Microsoft Office and data management tools, along with an NYSC certificate.

The Executive Officer role, classified as Registration Officer at Grade Level 07, requires a National Certificate in Education or its equivalent, together with basic computer operation, communication, and organisational skills.

Across all three cadres, INEC requires applicants to be not older than 35 at the time of application, present a valid certificate of state of origin signed by a local government chairman or secretary, obtain medical clearance from a government doctor, and confirm willingness to serve anywhere in the country.

See the X post below:

How to submit an application

Prospective candidates must visit the INEC recruitment portal at recruitment.inecnigeria.org and create an account using their personal details, email address, and National Identification Number. After verifying their email, applicants sign in, choose their preferred cadre and vacancy, and upload supporting documents.

These include a passport photograph, birth certificate or declaration of age, O'Level results, degree or HND or NCE certificate, local government identification, and an NYSC certificate where required.

INEC noted that once a vacancy is selected during the process, it cannot be changed. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next stage of the exercise.

Application process remains free, as INEC warns against forged documents and false information. Photo credit: INECnigeria/x

Source: Facebook

Appeal court hands INEC major legal victory

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Court of Appeal in Abuja has overturned a Federal High Court judgment that had cancelled parts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s guidelines for the 2027 general elections.

The appellate court ruled on Thursday, July 16, that the Youth Party, which filed the lawsuit against INEC, had no legal standing to challenge the guidelines because it failed to show how they harmed the party or its members.

Source: Legit.ng