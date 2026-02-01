Governor Francis Nwifuru imposes a 20-hour daily curfew in Ebonyi State following a deadly clan attack

Nwifuru also ordered the immediate closure of all schools to ensure safety after violence in Okporojo village

Two traditional rulers were dethroned amid heightened security measures to restore order in the Amasiri clan

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State - Governor Francis Nwifuru has ordered the immediate closure of all schools and imposed a 20-hour daily curfew and imposed a 20-hour daily curfew of Ebonyi State.

Nwifuru gave the order after a deadly attack allegedly carried out by assailants from the clan in Okporojo village, Edda Local Government Area of the South-East state.

As reported by The Punch, the deadly attack led to the killing, and Nwifuru visited the affected community and directed security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

The governor made this known while speaking with newsmen after the Security Council meeting in Abakaliki on Saturday night, January 31, 2026.

Nwifuru disclosed that a range of security and administrative measures aimed at restoring calm and preventing further attacks.

He added that the state government approved the immediate dethronement of two traditional rulers in the Amasiri clan.

“The letters of their dethronement will be issued to them tomorrow.”

“Government agreed with the council’s directive and dissolved all the Executives of the Development Union, the village heads, women leaders, women groups, youth leaders and youth groups, youth organisations, women organisations, peer group organisations, and any other organisation in the Amasiri clan.”

Nwifuru said the security council directed that the chairmen of Afikpo, Ivo, Ohaozara, and Onicha local government areas jointly take over administration and government activities in the Amasiri clan until further notice.

Osun governor imposes 24-hour curfew on Igbajo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke imposed a 24-hour curfew on Igbajo after unrest broke out overnight.

The government linked the disturbance to tensions following the recent death of Prince Adegboyega Famodun.

Security agencies were ordered to maintain round-the-clock surveillance to restore peace and order in the community.

7-day curfew declared in Ogun

Legit.ng also reported that the Ijebu-Ode local government area of Ogun state announced a seven-day curfew for the observance of the “Oro festival”.

The chairman of the LGA, Hon. Dare Alebiosu, confirmed this in a statement on Monday and issued a directive to women and non-initiates in the council area.

It is not clear whether the rites are connected to the passage of the late Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Dr Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

